Scotty Pippen Jr. with the great assist!

Pippen thrived while playing on a two-way deal last season and now has a standard NBA contract.
The Yankees desperately need a win to get back in this best-of-seven.
Coach James Frankin said the timeline on Allar's recovery will likely go right up to Saturday's 12 p.m. ET kickoff.
Jones' children reportedly sustained minor injuries while traveling to Levi's Stadium for the game on Sunday night.
What is the greatest Hail Mary pass in NFL history.
A number of coaching mistakes were made that led to the Washington Commanders' miraculous win.
Fairly or not, most of the blame for the Commanders' successful Hail Mary against the Bears will fall on Stevenson.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the story of Week 8's Sunday action.
Miami finally looked like a big-boy offense again. Unfortunately it still lost a heartbreaker to Arizona, and at 2-5, that can't happen anymore.
Sunday featured the first meeting between the first two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Dwyane Wade was honored with a statue by the Miami Heat, yet many feel the sculpture doesn't resemble him.
A very close call for Atlanta's Pitts as he appeared to ease up heading into the end zone.
Rice is 2-6 after making bowl games in each of the past two seasons.
The Jaguars punter had what could be the punt of the year, booming a 73-yard kick that pinned the Packers back at their 2-yard line.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman react to the Dodgers going up 2-0 in the World Series, discuss Shohei Ohtani’s injury and try to make sense of Aaron Judge’s struggles.
There are just five weeks remaining in the regular season.
The playoff race tightened considerably with some wild Saturday night results.
Barcelona won 4-0 at Real Madrid with a bold strategy that pundits insisted it couldn't play.
Quinn Ewers threw three first-half TD passes.
It turns out audiences are very interested in a Yankees-Dodgers World Series featuring Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.