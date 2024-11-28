Scotty Pippen Jr. gets the And-1

Alabama A&M retracted a statement regarding football player Medrick Burnett Jr.'s death after discovering he is still alive.
Shohei Ohtani is coming off an MVP season with the Dodgers, who he helped lead to a World Series win earlier this year.
Here's a look at Week 13 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.
Any team could have used Blake Snell, and Los Angeles is an obvious fit for the two-time Cy Young winner.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don provides some insight into players we're most worried about heading into Week 13.
Thanksgiving might be a little tense at the Mayfield residence this year.
In today's edition: NFL playoff picture, NBA power rankings, NHL at the quarter-mark, City in crisis, football heaven, DiMaggio over Williams, and more.
The tone of the game changed when Dickinson kicked Duke's Maliq Brown in the head after they fell to the floor during a fight for a rebound. But Kansas hung on for the win.
We've reached Rivalry Week! On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde prepare you for what is about to be a tense finish to the 2024 college football season. They dive in on Texas A&M hosting Texas and Ohio State taking on Michigan.
Tennessee and Indiana appear to be in the playoff with wins in Week 14.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 13 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
Cushing had been with the organization since 2020 before becoming head coach midway through the 2022 season.
In today's edition: NBA one-month awards, pay-to-play in the NIL era, UConn falls in Maui, a new version of chess, Rivals250 for 2025 class, and more.
Week 12 is in the books and oh my there's a lot of panic on these fantasy streets. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' to answer all of your listener submissions. The duo examines the situations for Malik Nabers, Deebo Samuel, Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr and many more.
Washington head coach Dan Quinn opted to go for the extra point ... and it cost him and the Commanders.
Haliburton admitted to reporters that basketball was getting into "job territory" with the Pacers' slow start.
A 20-point loss to Boston College has renewed speculation about Brown's future in Chapel Hill.
Let this be the standard that ends all talk about Kyle Shanahan being able to make it work with any QB in his scheme. It’s a fallacy that has been proven before, but also conveniently forgotten.
Williams played his best game against one of the league's toughest defenses. Changes are coming to Chicago. The franchise QB is set.
It took a 31-yard field goal as time expired, but the Chiefs picked up the win on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.