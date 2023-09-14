Scottsdale and Mesa responding to the homeless crisis with temporary housing hotel programs
“I strongly recommend that you verify sobriety with every single person that is in this program,” said Scottsdale resident, Jeff Taylor. Taylor received applause from a crowd at Wednesday evening’s Appropriations Subcommittee on Budgetary Funding Formulas hearing at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library. Fellow Scottsdale resident, Tammy Smith pleaded, “Please, as you explore these options, and we all have a compassionate heart, please have that measure of success. How long are you tracking the success? Because right now, there’s no tracking.”