Scottie Scheffler shoots 66 at PGA after morning arrest

Scotty Scheffer spent the morning in a Louisville jail in the afternoon tearing up Valhalla golf club.

This is one of the strangest golf stories we've ever seen Scotty Scheffer heading into Valhalla golf club to play in the second round of the PGA championship on Friday morning, gets into an altercation with a police officer ends up handcuffed, taken to jail, booked, charged mugshot and everything.

He's released in time to make his 10 0 A tee time.

Then just goes out and shoots a routine 66 to put himself in contention at the PGA championship.

Now, after the round Scheffer did talk, he was transparent about what he went through about how the police officers treated him, which was very well.

He was, uh, he was honest, he spent some time in the jail cell stretching because it looked like he was gonna make his tee time.

This is a story that's gonna resonate for a while.

But at the moment, I'm sure this is the day that Scotty Scheffer is very glad to be done with