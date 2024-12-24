Scottie Barnes scores and draws the foul

Scottie Barnes and Karl-Anthony Towns collided at the rim in the third quarter on Monday night.
Scottie Scheffler won seven times on Tour last season.
Green Bay's four losses this season have come to the three top teams in the NFC.
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
The Mets are bringing back Sean Manaea, who had a career year in 2024.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all the action from Week 16.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.
The 1st round of the 12-team College Football Playoff is officially in the books. Penn State, Texas & Ohio State all advance to the quarterfinals after blowout wins and Caroline, Fitz & Adam break down each game.
For all the pyrotechnics of the modern offense, the expanded CFP has started off with three games where one team was capable of manhandling the other.
The Longhorns will play Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.
The Nittany Lions will play Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Daily Draw is the latest innovation from Yahoo Sports, giving fans a fun way to engage with the biggest moments in sports every day.
With Cruz and Devin Williams, the Yankees have added two major arms to their bullpen.
In a world with so many opt-outs and coaching changes, the future of the bowl structure remains a murky and uncertain topic. But the future sites of playoff games? This weekend may show us that they belong on campus.
Jeremiah Fears dropped 30 points and made the game-winning play late on Wednesday night in Charlotte.
Here's how much teams can cash in for winning the CFP.
Kevin O'Connor & Tom Haberstroh react to Milwaukee's double-digit win over Oklahoma City to clinch the 2nd NBA Cup, worries about OKC's shooting, the Bucks not celebrating their win & declining NBA television ratings.
Others won championships or Olympic medals, but only Caitlin Clark lifted two sports to unseen heights in a single year.