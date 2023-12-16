Scottie Barnes rises up and throws it down
Scottie Barnes rises up and throws it down, 12/15/2023
Scottie Barnes rises up and throws it down, 12/15/2023
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo set a new career-high and franchise record with 64 points against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, but the game was marred by a dispute over the game ball.
Shohei Ohtani, who repeatedly praised the Angels on Thursday, gave his former team multiple chances to counter the Dodgers' offer he ultimately accepted.
December 15 marks the unofficial beginning of trade season in the NBA. That's because it is the first day most of last offseason's free agents can finally be traded. It's also when teams have more flexibility toward aggregating multiple ...
Colby Covington drew massive heat from his fellow fighters after he made a contorvesial comment about Leon Edwards' deceased father at the UFC 296 press conference.
Tyler Glasnow, an oft-injured strikeout artist, is on the move to L.A.
Charles Barkley reacts to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension following an on-court altercation earlier this week with Jusuf Nurkić.
The Warriors are sticking with Draymond Green after he was suspended indefinitely by the NBA after hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a game.
"There will be nothing until February, I'm not allowed to."
Tiger and his son Charlie will compete against Justin Thomas and his father on Saturday morning in Orlando
This was the green light the Chargers needed to rip the Band-Aid off and get a head-start on who will replace Staley.
Irving's history leaves an underlying anxiety that he could tear the rug from beneath his team at any moment. In Dallas, that could also mean threatening the front office's relationship with Luka Dončić.
Seven GMs who spoke to Yahoo Sports have a consensus on whether the Bears should keep Fields, what NFL offense would best suit him and what Chicago could get for him. And the latter might not be what the Bears want to hear.
MONTREAL — Sidney Crosby had Mark Recchi as a mentor when he entered the NHL in 2005-06. On Wednesday night, Sid the Kid matched his former teammate on the all-time scoring list — and it won’t take long to pass him if the game was any indicator. Crosby put on a show with two goals and an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins came back to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in a never-ending 12-round shootout. "It goes by really quick,” said Crosby about his career. “To be in company with Recchs, havin
Ex-Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott signed with the New England Patriots this past offseason. How has Elliott played this season?
EDMONTON — Usually a team that outshoots its opponent by 33 shots comes out on top, but that was not the case in Edmonton on Thursday. Steven Stamkos scored four goals for the first time in his storied career and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 53 saves as the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way to douse the red-hot Oilers with a 7-4 victory. Tyler Motte, Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning (14-12-5), who have won four of their last six outings. Edmonton (13-13-1) led 57-24 on
The Blues fired head coach Craig Berube during a significant losing streak
Sanko is nominated for Sports Personality of the Year at the Annual World MMA Awards on Thursday
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit went off on Florida State fans angry for being left out of the playoff in favor of Alabama.
Zac Efron plays Kevin Von Erich, one brother in a family who took professional wrestling by storm in the 1980s until a series of tragedies
The Warriors are 10-13 and looking for answers.