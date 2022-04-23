Scottie Barnes has no doubt Raptors can come all the way back vs. Sixers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Toronto RaptorsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Fresh off being named the NBA’s ROTY, Scottie Barnes discussed what it means to hear the news from Vince Carter, the Raptors’ stingy defense, how Toronto executed its game plan versus Philly, how he tries to be a leader, the team’s confidence level as they try to erase a 3-0 deficit, and the Raptors’ family-like dressing room atmosphere. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.