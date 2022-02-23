Should Scottie Barnes move to the bench?

Nick Nurse has alluded to using his bench more going forward and a player who would help it become an asset for the Toronto Raptors is Scottie Barnes, while Khem Birch would help the starters settle into more traditional roles. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

AMIT MANN: Now, you may not be a fan of this one. But hear me out with this because I think there's some value to it. And I wonder if the Raptors should decide to move Scottie Barnes to the bench. And this is nothing to do with his play and how he's definitely overachieved this season.

He's been everything and more for the Raptors. But this is more about what a player like Khem Birch who hopefully stays healthy. And this is all contingent on that because I don't think anyone else should be in the starting lineup other than Khem Birch.

And I say that because Khem is-- he is their only true traditional center. He has an ability to defensive rebound and to really clog the paint to muck up driving lanes. He's got active hands. And when it comes to tagging and containing rollers and the pick and roll, like, there's no one better on the Raptors than him.

And I look at the Raptors for where they are in their season and the deficiencies that they have. And one of those is defensive rebounding and also just the lack of size when it comes to their low man. And Scottie, you know, he's doing the best he can. But he's just not that guy necessarily.

And I wonder if you insert Khem Birch, hopefully he stays healthy. He's giving you 20, 25 minutes a game, more if the match-up requires it. And he's going to help you defensively. He's going to help you become a better team on that end of the court. And also, I mean, one of the low-key things about the Raptors and what's kind of going on over the past little while is that they haven't been able to get out in transition as much.

They rank seventh in the NBA over the last 15 games. And previous to that, like, they were definitely top one, top two in the NBA when it comes to transition points. So the fast break is a huge part of their game. And they're not really able to get that going as much.

Obviously, teams are skimming forward, and they're getting back on defense. But a person like Khem, because of his ability to defend the rim, he is someone who can actually help promote your fast break opportunities when he's able to contain a roll to get the defensive rebound. And he's so smart at making that outlet pass to a Fred or Siakam or Anunoby.

Whoever the case is, he makes that pass really fast. He's got excellent basketball IQ. And so he makes that fast read. And all of a sudden, now, you're flying down the court. And in the open court, the Raptors are absolutely deadly. So in between the fast break opportunities possibly increasing, defensive rebounding being better, those are two areas that the Raptors are definitely needing to get better at. And Khem Birch would address both of those areas.

And when it comes to like an OG and Gary Trent Jr., I think we've seen over the past little while that there's a lot of cooks in the Raptors offense and Pascal because he's become this number one option that we've all hoped he would be. But now he is that guy. And then Fred VanVleet, well, he's an All-Star. So he's going to get his touches.

Then after that, he gets really, really dicey. And who is next up in the pecking order? Obviously it is a little bit about matchups and who you're facing. But I think that Khem Birch, he's not going to be looking for touches necessarily. He's going to be screening. He's going to be hitting that push out when the opportunity comes. But he's going to be a ball mover, right?

He's not going to muck up opportunities for Aguirre or an OG. He's actually, if anything, he's going to give them more opportunities to shoot the ball and do what they need to be doing. And that is trying to get the ball in the hoop. And a person like Gary, you may say, oh, [? why ?] which you want to put Kevin? Why not just move Gary to the bench?

But the Raptors need his scoring. They need his microwave scoring ability. He heats up really, really fast, like in a heartbeat. All of a sudden, he's got 10 points on the board. And teams are more and more scheming for Pascal. And they're doubling him. And when he's in those situations, he needs a Gary Trent Jr.

He needs someone who's going to be able to cut, to find those gaps within the defense, and to hit a shot, right? And when it comes to moving shooters, the Raptors really don't have too many. It's just really, I mean, I guess [? Vee ?] would be that guy, but he's obviously not playing, and Fred and Gary.

OG has some ability there, but not too much necessarily or hasn't at least shown it consistently enough. And so you need Gary there. And they need his scoring. They need obviously his defense on the perimeter because he's one of the best at it. And then with OG, I mean, we've seen him be the number one option. He's been the number two option, number three option, four option, five option.

He's been everywhere. And I think he could do some stability with his offensive role. Maybe a little less fluctuation with it could help him be a more stable offensive threat. And, you know, the post ups, he's still working on that part of his game. And he's doing it in season. But I'm not really sure how much OG really worked on that during the off-season last year to be honest with you.

I think he was more thinking about face-up game. How can he score on his man around the free throw line extended, around the nail from the 3-point line with his step-back shot that he absolutely loves? And it would be nice to see OG get more of those opportunities.

And I think they need him to get that because obviously, I mean, when it comes to offense, like, you just need to have feel for the ball. And I think OG and Gary, they do need to have that rhythm with themselves. Like, Pascal's talked about it that he likes playing the point guard because it's not just about always shooting the ball. It's about having that feel for the ball, field for the game.

And for an OG, I mean, I think that there are times where he feels a little bit forgotten in the offense. I'm just saying I think that's the case sometimes. His 3-point percentage is at 35% this year. It's usually hovering around 39, 38, something like that. So it's been a bit of a dip. And I definitely think he was one of the people who needed a break. That All-Star Break could not have come soon enough for him. That's for sure.

But those two guys, like, they're so good on the offensive end. And I think they would kind of be able to capitalize on just more-- more presence in the offense. And Scottie, his move to the bench would help him in his own way too. Like, and I'm not saying that Scottie would be all of a sudden, he's a bench player.

When it comes to crunch time or in other parts, he can still get his 30 minutes a game, 35, depending on the case. That's fine. But this is also about letting Scottie continue to develop. Because right now, he's in a role which the Raptors need him to be. And he's graciously said I will do whatever it takes to help us win games.

But he's a screener. He's an opportunistic scorer. He's a cutter. And those are all things that Khem Birch can do. If that's the role that you're looking for, why not just let Khem do it? You know, Scottie, he's not really shooting the three too much, nor does Khem. So you're not really missing anything there.

But a move to the bench for Scottie, you might be able to unleash another part of his game, things that we saw earlier on in the season-- the ball handling, the dribbling down the court, the isolation opportunities. Ask Nikola Vucevic and Nikola Jokic about his isolation opportunities, like, he backed both of them down in games recently. And he scored on them, right?

And that's kind of the things that you see that you're like, man, this guy needs to get more shots. Yeah, he does. He needs more shots because he's that good. And I want to see him get it. But when he was with the starters, there's just too many cooks. Like I talked about earlier, there's only so many pieces of the pie. And he just doesn't get it all the time. It's that simple.

Someone has to sacrifice. And he's been one of the people whose sacrifices offense the most. But a move to the bench, now he's working with that bench unit. And with that, they're now [? two ?] and Delano Banton. You have three guys who are pretty high basketball IQ players, who are willing to make the extra pass, who can really find open opportunities for their teammates. And they're going to make smart decisions, I would say. And Delano's kind of grown in that area. And I think we're going to talk about that in a second too.

But that would be a great opportunity for Scottie to handle the ball more, continue to develop on the offensive end in different parts of the offensive side of the ball. And I just want to see more in isolation. I want to see him just go out there and try and score on people.

And Thad Young, I think he's kind of similar in [INAUDIBLE] way where he just wants to help the team win. And I think he's going to help Scottie be a better player. You may look at it like, hey, they're both not great offensive-- they're both not great 3-point shooters, and that remains true.

But I will rely on the high basketball IQ, a few players to figure it out. And you combine them with a Chris Boucher, I think there's some synergy there that could happen where you have this extremely athletic lineup that is just getting up and down the court constantly. They're cutting. They're moving. They're creating turnovers. They're forcing turnovers. They're making things happen in transition.

You might have something really dynamic there, and that could be awesome. That could be awesome for Scottie. And he's going to have a more prominent offensive role, become like the number one, number two option on the court to just get the ball down the floor and be a decision maker again because he hasn't been able to do that as much. Because the Raptors, they're just been playing well. They didn't play well on the offensive end.

There's been some ups and downs here and there. And that's fine. But him getting some opportunities as the primary ball handler, primary scorer, it's only going to help you. And it's only going to help Scottie be a much better player in the playoffs this season, next year, so forth.

You get where I'm going with this. And it's not obviously a bad thing for his minutes to go down a little bit because it's a lot. And probably getting those minutes down to a little bit more of a reasonable number for someone at his age could help them be a better player in those minutes that he is playing.

But that's my take, right? I think this is something that they've got to think about. Will they do it? I don't know. They're really devoted to their five, their starting five, and understandably because that's a core that they want to see going forward. But I think you might find a way to get the best out of everyone with a move like this.