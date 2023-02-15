Scottie Barnes with a dunk vs the Orlando Magic

The NBA's all-time scoring leader may not have gotten the reception he would have liked.
No NBA team could be any better suited for a star player, like Kyrie Irving, than the Dallas Mavericks.
As the race to the bottom continues, Yahoo Sports takes a look at seven teams that could land Wembanyama and how the season is shaping up.
Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic are doing it. So are LeBron James, James Harden and LaMelo Ball. They are among the six players in the NBA averaging at least 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists per game this season. That’s two MVP front-runners, three current All-Stars and two other players who should have been, at minimum, under All-Star consideration this season. There’s one other member of the 15-6-7 club: Russell Westbrook. As the league gears up for it's All-Star festivities this weekend
Damian Lillard had 40 points, including eight three-pointers, to lead the Trail Blazers to a 127-115 win over the Lakers, who were without LeBron James.
Jae Crowder hasn't played this season after he and the Suns announced in September that they'd start searching for a trading partner for him.
A federal appeals court has reinstated a challenge to Connecticut’s policy of allowing transgender girls to compete in girls high school sports, two months after a three-judge panel upheld the rules. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City said the full court will rehear the appeal of four cisgender runners who said they were unfairly forced to race against transgender athletes in high school competitions. Christiana Kiefer, a lawyer with the conservative Alliance Defending Freedom, which represented the four Connecticut cisgender athletes, said the group was pleased by the court's decision.
Kyle Filipowski scored 22 points and Duke beat Notre Dame 68-64 on Tuesday night with former coach Mike Krzyzewski on hand to watch the man who succeeded him pick up a milestone victory. Krzyzewski, accompanied by wife Mickie, attended his first game at “Coach K Court” inside Cameron Indoor Stadium since retiring after last season to conclude a 42-year career as the Blue Devils coach.
Alabama is the new No. 1, rising to the top spot in The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll for the first time in 20 years. Purdue's loss to Northwestern last week caused a jumble at the top of the AP Top 25 and that helped the Crimson Tide. Alabama received 38 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel Monday, moving up two spots to leapfrog No. 2 Houston.
Many of these same Tar Heels were pillars of a team that flirted with the bubble last year before catching fire in mid-February. This season's team often doesn’t display the same hunger as 2022 UNC.
Jamaree Bouyea is working to take full advantage of his 10-day contract with the Miami Heat. Is there a chance Bouyea sticks around?
Selection Sunday is less than four weeks away and one of the biggest men's college basketball teams is out of the tournament in our new bracketology.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers added some frontcourt depth for the playoffs and signed veteran center Dewayne Dedmon for the rest of the season, the team announced Tuesday. Dedmon, a 10-year-veteran, averaged 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 30 games with the Miami Heat. The 7-footer spent the past three-plus seasons with Miami, averaging 6.2 points and 5.1 rebounds. He shot 56.6% from the field. The Sixers have been thin at center behind All-Star Joel Embiid. They have used Montrezl H
Despite Kyrie Irving's 36 points (26 in the 4th quarter), five rebounds and six assists, the Mavericks fell to the Timberwolves, 124-121. Anthony Edwards recorded 32 points and five rebounds for the Timberwolves, while Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds in the victory. Luka Doncic added 33 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Mavericks in the losing effort. The Timberwolves improve to 31-29 on the season, while the Mavericks fall to 31-28.
Damian Lillard had 40 points, including eight 3-pointers, to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 127-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, missed his third straight game for the Lakers with a sore left ankle. The Blazers led by as many as 27 and made a season-best 23 3-pointers, including a franchise-record 17 in the first half.
"Happy Valentine's Day Boo-Boo...Forever & Always," Vanessa wrote on Instagram on Tuesday
The Beam Team will be well represented in Salt Lake City with four Sacramento Kings starters going to NBA All-Star Weekend.
League Pass subscribers can watch AU games at no additional cost and the league can further market its players during the offseason.
