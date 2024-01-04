Scottie Barnes with the big dunk

Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Blake Murphy from Sportsnet to go deep on the trade that sent OG Anunoby to the Knicks and what it means for both teams.
Why the NBA’s new 65-game rule affects Heat center Bam Adebayo more than most.
Fans are calling out the Texas senator for jinxing a team. Again.
"... there was no discussion ... Then, all of a sudden, out of the blue, we just have this final outcome."
Clippers reserve guard Norman Powell had proven to be adaptable in the NBA game, and learning how to stay focused in trying times helped him get there.
ESPN apologized Monday night for a video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington's 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.
Social media caught fire as the two sides debated podcast and television commercials.
With talks ongoing to agree a merger between rival tours, McIlroy has taken a tentative step towards rapprochement.
NFL referees remain a negative story and seem to need more practice. They should get their extra reps in the United Football League, its president says.
The future of Texas QB Quinn Ewers is in question following its semifinal loss to Washington in the Sugar Bowl. | Opinion
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill breaks down the trade that sent OG Anunoby from the Raptors to the Knicks and then picks out New Year’s resolutions for some of the most interesting teams around the league.
The referees everyone hated in Week 17 are back on national TV for Week 18.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, 10 assists and a fourth-quarter dunk over Victor Wembanyama, Desmond Bane added 24 points and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half spurt to beat the San Antonio Spurs 106-98 on Tuesday night. Santi Aldama added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, which snapped a three-game losing streak Wembanyama led the Spurs with 20 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Keldon Johnson finished with 19 points, along with six rebounds and four assists. Jul
The Bills have been on a nice roll but aren't guaranteed a playoff spot yet.
Kevin Kiermaier wants to show up all the teams that passed him over in free agency, and he wants the Toronto Blue Jays to prove all their doubters wrong too. "A motivated Kevin Kiermaier is the most dangerous Kevin Kiermaier and that's what I've had throughout this whole off-season," he said on Wednesday in a video conference with reporters. "Free agency fuelled me and the opportunity right now at the Blue Jays is fuelling me as well. "I know I get to take that field with an awesome group of guy
Who let down your team? Kate Magdziuk constructed a roster of players whose production fell below expectations.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and his family are safe after fire rescue crews responded to a large fire at his South Florida home Wednesday afternoon. The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches about 30 miles northwest of Miami, was shown Wednesday on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of black smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water. Hill had been at Dolphins practice as Miami prepares for its regular-season finale agai
The Dodgers signed another Japanese player to a very complicated contract.
Ross Atkins shares your disappointment, Blue Jays fans. He also felt the sting of Shohei Ohtani turning down Toronto. Atkins spoke with media on Wednesday after the signings of centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier and utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Although the Blue Jays general manager didn't want to dwell on Ohtani's decision to choose the Los Angeles Dodgers over Toronto in free agency, he took a moment to commiserate with his team's fan base. "We were obviously disappointed with the outcome and i
Despite a playoff seed still undetermined, the Rams will rest Matthew Stafford in the regular-season finale against the 49ers. Carson Wentz will start.