Scottie Barnes with a 2-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies
The Dallas Mavericks desperately need an All-Star next to Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving could be Rajon Rondo
Yahoo Sports will track all the trade rumors, news, players and teams to watch leading up to the deadline at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.
The Kyrie Irving trade saga came to a swift conclusion when the Nets agreed to trade him and Markieff Morris to the Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and a 2029 first-round pick. It might be safe to assume that the Nets will aim ...
With Thursday’s trade deadline looming, a number of teams are trying to find their footing in a market that’s still taking shape.
Stephen Curry went down and the Golden Warriors once again had to fight like crazy to close out a game. Curry had 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds before injuring his left leg defending a drive late in the third quarter, and the defending NBA champions defeated Dallas 119-113 on Saturday night and the undermanned Mavericks team was missing injured star Luka Doncic. The Warriors said X-rays for Curry were negative, and he will have an MRI exam.
Durant doesn’t want it all on his shoulders, and it’s hard to see this Brooklyn experience inspiring confidence in the front office.
The actress and professional basketball player were most recently spotted together in New York City on Friday
The Warriors struggled after Stephen Curry left Saturday's game.
Heat open to adding frontcourt reinforcement before trade deadline
The Clippers have joined the Lakers and other teams in expressing interest in making a trade for embattled Brooklyn All-Star guard Kyrie Irving.
HoopsHype breaks down the 14 players who have gotten the most All-Star snubs in their careers in NBA history.
The short-handed Brooklyn Nets lost guard Seth Curry and forward/center Markieff Morris to injuries during their game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Curry suffered a left adductor injury during the third quarter, and Morris had a sore left knee. The Nets announced neither would return to the game.
Fred VanVleet scored 32 points, Gary Trent Jr. added 29 and the Toronto Raptors snapped a two-game skid with a 117-111 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. The Raptors took a commanding lead in the third quarter and were up by double-digits for most of the fourth. Pascal Siakam, who had 23 points, made two free throws after that to pad the lead.
Cam Thomas scored a career-high 44 points off the bench and the short-handed Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 23-point deficit to stun the Washington Wizards 125-123 on Saturday night. Edmond Sumner also set a personal best with 29 points and Nic Claxton had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Nets, who had their largest comeback win of the season and swept the regular-season series against the Wizards. Washington also lost to Portland 124-116 on Friday night after blowing a 20-point lead.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for Sunday night's game at Minnesota because of left hamstring tightness. Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also rested injuries after playing in Saturday night's 128-108 victory over Atlanta at home. Gordon has a left ankle sprain, Caldwell-Pope has a right ankle sprain and Murray is dealing with a left knee issue. Jokic, Murray, Gordon and Caldwell-Pope did not make the trip to Minnesota. The tip-off t
Amit Mann and Alex Wolfe discuss how Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby would fit alongside Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and others on the New York Knicks. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on YouTube.
The WNBA has long forbidden individual teams from chartering flights.
Members of Pacers' travel party were "aggressively confronted" by acquaintances of Grizzlies star Ja Morant on Jan. 29, per a report by The Athletic.
In Jon Scheyer’s first season, Duke hasn’t been strong offensively on possessions following timeouts. But the Blue Devils perfectly executed a play that led to defeating UNC.
Colorado State has apologized for a group of fans who chanted “Russia” at a player on an opposing team who is from Ukraine during Saturday's game. Utah State's Max Shulga is from Kyiv and was shooting free throws when TV cameras picked up the chant from the student section during the game in Fort Collins, Colorado. Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago.