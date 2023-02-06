Scottie Barnes with a 2-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies

Associated Press

Stephen Curry went down and the Golden Warriors once again had to fight like crazy to close out a game. Curry had 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds before injuring his left leg defending a drive late in the third quarter, and the defending NBA champions defeated Dallas 119-113 on Saturday night and the undermanned Mavericks team was missing injured star Luka Doncic. The Warriors said X-rays for Curry were negative, and he will have an MRI exam.