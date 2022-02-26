Scott Peterson juror denies bias during 2004 trial
The juror at the heart of convicted murderer Scott Peterson’s retrial bid swore Friday that she had no animosity toward him until after she heard evidence that he had killed his pregnant wife in a case that grabbed worldwide attention in 2004. “Before the trial I didn’t have any anger or any resentment toward Scott at all. After the trial it was a bit true, because I sat through the trial and listened to the evidence,” testified former juror Richelle Nice. KCRA 3's Key Recede reports.