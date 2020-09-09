Scorching Sun to Unseasonal Snow for Denver, Colorado

Unseasonal snow hit Denver, Colorado, on September 8 after a rapid temperature drop.

Denver hit a record-breaking high of 101 F on Saturday, then saw a drop of more than 60 degrees in less than 18 hours – from 93 F on Monday to 32 F on Tuesday – according to local reports.

A winter weather advisory was issued for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas through 12 pm Wednesday, with two to six inches of snow forecast. Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer counties were warned to expect more than eight inches, while 10 inches were forecast for the Palmer Divide, reports said.

Roads and mountain passes were closed as a result of the snow, local media reported.

This footage shows snowfall in Denver. Credit: @MikaylaOrtega7 via Storyful