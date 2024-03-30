Scoot Henderson with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Miami Heat
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kawhi Leonard completed two 3-point plays late in the game then made a block at the rim on the final possession to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a controversial 108-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Kelly Oubre Jr. was stuffed at the rim by Leonard on a play that Sixers head coach Nick Nurse felt should have resulted in a foul on Paul George. The officiating crew after the game said a foul should have been called on the last play that would have sent
A bizarre photo of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels went viral ahead of the NFL draft.
Officials admitted to blowing the call in the postgame pool report.
MONTREAL — Quebec's French language minister says he'll ask the province's language watchdog to investigate after the leader of the Parti Québécois complained about a lack of French on a QMJHL team's playoff garb. On Wednesday night, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon complained on X, formerly Twitter, about T-shirts and hoodies reading "Gilles-Courteau Trophy playoffs" worn by players from the Drummondville Voltigeurs. The Gilles-Courteau Trophy is the league's championship trophy. St-Pierre Plamondon po
Stephen Curry said he was "letting out a little steam" when leading his Golden State Warriors to a win over the Orlando Magic in an emotional game that featured one of the quickest player ejections in recent history.
Bronny could declare for the NBA Draft this summer, or return to the USC Trojans
The autograph session coincided with the Chiefs star and former NBA player's seemingly competitive round of golf
Owning a soccer club is hitting Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds in the wallet. Wrexham, the Welsh team bought by Reynolds and fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney in 2021, released its accounts for the latest financial year on Thursday and reported that the amount owed to celebrities has risen to nearly 9 million pounds ($11.4 million). That was up from 3.7 million pounds ($4.67 million) from the previous year, ending June 2022. While the club said turnover rose from nearly 6 million pounds ($7.5
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last. The veteran skip from St. John's, N.L., won the world title in 2017 and lost in the final three times, including the last two years. The 43-year-old isn’t taking his future for granted. “At this point, you have to treat every one like it’s the last one," Gushue said in recent media availability before leaving for Schaffhausen, Switzerland. "I'm going into this like it could be the last because, wh
USA TODAY Sports ranks the best and worst deals from the first few weeks of the NFL free agency period.
In a groundbreaking video series, USA TODAY journalists interviewed four transgender athletes, allowing them to tell their own stories.
DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. said Wednesday night that he’s sure his younger brother would never do anything to jeopardize his budding NBA playing career. The league announced Monday it has opened an investigation into Toronto two-way player Jontay Porter amid gambling allegations. ESPN first reported the probe, which it said surrounded Porter’s performance in games Jan. 26 and March 20. In both games, Porter played briefly before leaving citing injury or illness. In b
The Wimbledon star often wore his hair long and curly - but lately has favoured shorter styles
She’s smashing records—and helping women’s hoops get some long-deserved love.
The Welsh club returned to the English Football League last April after a 15-year absence.
The Super Bowl champion can't help but dance to his girlfriend's music — even if it's on the golf course!
Jae’Lyn Withers shot UNC's most important 3-pointer of the game when he had no business firing away. And now the No. 1 Tar Heels are going home.
One final chance for someone to punch their Masters ticket.