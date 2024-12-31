Scoot Henderson gets the And-1

Few players were as beloved in MLB as Rickey Henderson.
The 2024 fantasy season has come and gone and what a season it was. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don attempt to put the first bow on the season and provide the 10 lessons they learned from the 2024 season that they hope to apply in 2025. From the 'year of the RB' to rookie QBs that boomed and bust, the two recap every angle of the fantasy season:
Ja Morant missed most of last season with a right shoulder injury, too.
Klubnik led the Tigers to the ACC title and a College Football Playoff appearance in his second full season as a starter.
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
Can the Ducks beat the Buckeyes for a second time this season?
Gunner Stockton will make his first start for the Bulldogs.
There's one unclaimed wild-card spot remaining in the AFC. Meanwhile in the NFC, the South division is still up for grabs along with the No. 1 overall seed.
In this episode of Inside Coverage, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab dive into the fallout from every game of Week 17 NFL action, from a looming monster matchup to a coaching decision that could change the landscape of the 2024 season.
On LeBron James' 40th birthday, we celebrate him with a debate all his own.
The Eagles have nothing to play for seeding-wise, but Barkley has history to play for. Given his value to the team's Super Bowl aspirations, is it worth the risk?
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
Amen Thompson and Tyler Herro were both ejected in the brawl on Sunday night in Houston.
Jayden Daniels led the winning touchdown drive in overtime, while not allowing Atlanta a possession.
Sadly for the Browns, Garrett's success has coincided with some very bad football teams.
The Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, as well as bigger goals on their mind. Allen is already the betting favorite for MVP, so why should he play next week?
The Packers lost yet again to one of the NFL's elite teams.
Scott Pianowski highlights several strong rookie performances in Week 17, which will surely end up dictating many fantasy title matchups.
"Big Dom" DiSandro and A.J. Brown helped convince an Eagles fan to return the ball from the stands.
The Dolphins can still get an AFC wild card spot, while Minnesota can become the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a Week 18 win.