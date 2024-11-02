Scoot Henderson with a 2-pointer vs the Oklahoma City Thunder
Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers) with a 2-pointer vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 11/01/2024
Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers) with a 2-pointer vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 11/01/2024
For the third year in a row, the Clippers hosted a preseason game in front of a sold-out crowd in Seattle.
Blake Snell signed a two-year deal with the Giants after he and agent Scott Boras found no free agent takers until March.
Herb Jones and CJ McCollum join an already stocked roster of injured players for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Time to check in on the 2024 NFL Draft class! Who's performing (and who's not) for our fantasy football teams?
The Spurs star is only the third player in NBA history to post multiple 5x5 games.
Clayton Kershaw made his intentions clear while celebrating his team's World Series title.
Lochte held the record since 2012, while Smith set the world record mark in the 100m backstroke at last week's World Cup.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 9.
So it turns out Japan really wanted to watch Shohei Ohtani in the World Series.
The Dodgers slugger was also still nursing a fractured finger from August.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 9!
Soler is in the middle of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed in February.
Larson has six wins this season but is fifth in the standings ahead of Sunday's race at Martinsville.
The Yankees had a 5-0 lead and their ace on the mound before it all fell apart, ending their season in particularly painful fashion.
Who will make the Final Four? And will UConn three-peat?
In today's edition: Dodgers win it all, NFL power rankings, the NBA's 3-point evolution (has it gone too far?), a league of their own, and more.
The impact of L.A.'s victory in Game 5 extends well beyond the stars to the team's unsung heroes and fans around the world.
The Dodgers showed their grit and resilience once again in rallying from down 5-0 to stun the Yankees in Game 5.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis "Ice" Young list off the best NBA players under 28 years old and then address why fights in the NBA are not as frequent, or as violent, as they used to be.
This offseason's free agent class is headlined by a generational hitter and full of fascinating players at a variety of positions.