Scientists say waters off New England had second warmest year on record in 2022
The Gulf of Maine is warming faster than the vast majority of the world's oceans.
The Gulf of Maine is warming faster than the vast majority of the world's oceans.
The bizarre incident happened on the ninth hole after Woods outdrove Thomas from the tee-box
She bared it all to put a smile on her husband's face.
Donna D'Errico just showed off her sculpted abs and butt in two new Instagram photos wearing lingerie and a thong bikini bottom. Donna follows a vegan diet.
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem raised the bank's benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point to 2.5 per cent — the largest one-time increase since 1998 — to combat high inflation.
"As much as they think they’re going to bully me, it’s not going to happen. They’re not going to benefit from it,” Trump's former attorney told MSNBC.
Elizabeth Hurley rocked a totally nude look, with sculpted legs and butt in a new Instagram photo. She is a big proponent of found fitness and enjoys gardening.
Another day, and yet more worrying news from the frontline: Ukrainian troops are firing as many as 6,000 artillery shells a day to try and beat back Russia’s new offensive. It is an expenditure rate the West is struggling to feed; so high that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine’s forces could run out of ammunition unless they use it more sparingly. His comments remind us of an essential truth: that brute force and, critically, the ability to sustain and replenish it over an exte
Standing outside the local police station in her village in northeast India, 19-year-old Nureja Khatun is anxious. Nearly an hour later, she sees her husband, Akbar Ali, for just a few seconds when he is shuffled into a police van. Khatun’s husband is one of more than 3,000 men, including Hindu and Muslim priests, who were arrested nearly two weeks ago in the northeastern state of Assam under a wide crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18.
‘The war will take on a completely different nature,’ Lukashenko says
Marina Yankina, the head of the financial support department for the Russian Defense Ministry's Western Military District, was found dead Wednesday.
The actress, who died at age 82 on Feb. 15, is survived by her two children, Damon and Tahnee
The supermodel showed off her moves alongside choreographer and friend Justin Neto
Trump says his name was not even "mentioned" in the released sections of the investigation. But no one was named in the excerpts, by order of the judge.
A Russian defence official is the latest high-ranking figure to die in an apparent suicide in Russia after falling from a 16th floor apartment window.
The woman and her child — whose identities have not been publicly shared — fell into the Niagara Gorge at the Niagara Falls State Park earlier this week
Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has warned a Ukrainian attempt to retake Crimea would be a red line for Vladimir Putin that could escalate the conflict, it has been reported.
The US actress and model appeared in more than 30 movies and 50 television shows.
The Romalotti siblings are headed back to Genoa City.
The NHL hot stove is heating up ahead of the March 3 trade deadline. Here are some of the latest rumors.
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson during Netflix documentary Full Swing about golf’s civil war