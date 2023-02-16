Scientists study tree root depth to weigh the influence of human impact on the planet

Storyful

Astronomers said a Chinese satellite is likely to be behind green light beams seen over Hawaii on January 28, shortly before several foreign objects, including a Chinese surveillance balloon, were shot down by the US.Footage captured by the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ) using the Subaru Telescope in Hawaii, shows green light beams in the night sky, early on January 28.Scientists originally speculated that the lights came from a radar device on an orbiting satellite, known as ICESAT-2, owned by NASA. But, in a correction made on February 6, the NAOJ said it was unlikely to be NASA, and most likely came from China.NASA scientists “did a simulation of the trajectory of satellites that have a similar instrument and found a most likely candidate as the ACDL instrument by the Chinese Daqi-1/AEMS satellite,” the NAOJ said.China’s Daqi-1 satellite was launched in April 2022 and is described as an environmental monitoring satellite. Credit: NAOJ & Asahi Shimbun via Storyful