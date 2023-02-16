Scientists study tree root depth to weigh the influence of human impact on the planet
Scientists have many ways of tracing the influence of human activity on Earth's global environment. One approach is to carefully examine what's going on below ground. More specifically, dig up soil samples and mark down the size and depth of root systems of plants and trees. Within those roots and the surrounding soil is a complex network of microbes, plus plenty of stored water and carbon, among many other goings-on that we can't see from the surface.