Scientists research cause, impact of massive B.C. landslide
Scientists are trying to figure out what caused a massive landslide in a remote area of B.C. They fear that if climate change was the reason, there will be more.
It appears, for now at least, the NHL's proposed "All-Canadian" division is a go, too.
The Ravens look like they could do some damage in the playoffs.
For the first time since 2008, the Patriots aren't going to the playoffs.
Did the Jets cost themselves Trevor Lawrence on Sunday?
The Chiefs rookie running back had to be helped off the field.
Drew Brees missed four games with a severe injury, and his return wasn't pretty.
The Cowboys can likely add a running back controversy to their already complicated offseason.
The Lakers are locking down Kyle Kuzma for the next three years.
Henry embarrassed a Lions defender in his NFL debut.
Dec. 19, 2020 — Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Bryant caught the 11-yard score and then threw up his trademark celebration, one we've not seen in years.
The top four teams never changed over the five weeks of the rankings.
Carson Wentz isn't happy with how events have unfolded in Philly.
Justin Jefferson sounds like he's just a little frustrated with Kirk Cousins' inability to get rid of the ball after the snap.
Baker Mayfield is on a roll.
Tiger Woods cherished the chance to compete with his 11-year-old son Charlie on the golf course.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees' return from injury got off to a rough start with no completions and one interception on his first six passes.The 41-year-old Brees had moments where he looked like his old, record-setting self. But there were too many others when he didn't, contributing to a 32-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.“I can tell you the first four drives were not what we wanted with four three and outs,” said Brees, who completed just 15 of 34 passes after connecting on 73.5% of his previous passes this season. “We didn’t really find our rhythm until the second quarter and fourth quarter. Unfortunately there were quire a few instances when we couldn’t get that first first down.”By game's end, Brees had passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns, which wasn't quite enough to knock off the AFC-leading Chiefs.When the 2020 NFL schedule first came out, Sunday’s matchup had the makings of a showdown between two dynamic offensive units led by two prolific quarterbacks, Brees and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes.Brees and the Saints offence didn’t live up to that billing.The Saints' offence came in ranked fifth in the NFL on third down, converting 46.5 per cent of the time.But they were outclassed by Kansas City in that department. The Chiefs converted 9 of 18 while the Saints went 1-for-11 for their worst mark in a game in eight years. The result was a nearly 21-minute advantage in time of possession for Kansas City.“You’ve got to be better on third down and when you’re not, you don’t have those attempts, those snaps, that time of possession — all the things you need against a good offensive team like that,” coach Sean Payton said.Brees often was off target on those critical downs, underthrowing or overthrowing receivers, and miscommunicating teammates.Symbolic of the struggles was a play late in the third quarter when it looked like Brees was expecting his receiver to run a deep route along the sideline. Instead, the receiver cut short and Brees was called for intentional grounding after throwing deep.“They brought an all-out pressure,” Brees said, explaining the Saints didn't have enough blockers on the play. “We had talked about various things during the week and unfortunately got signals crossed.”With New Orleans trailing 32-22 in the fourth, Brees finally found his rhythm, going 6-for-8 to lead the Saints on an eight play, 75-yard drive that cut the Chiefs’ lead to 32-29.But Brees conceded afterward he wasn’t 100%, though he said he was “on his way.”“I still have a little ways to go to be honest,” Brees said. “There’s some things that I’m still kind of working on. But it is what it is."New Orleans now has a short week of practice before hosting the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day. It will be working to break its second two-game losing skid of the season and will try a third straight week to clinch an NFC South Division title for the fourth consecutive season.“At this point, listen, every game is so important,” Brees said. “Down the stretch, everybody is battling something. Everybody is fighting to get on the field to put out the best effort. ... Right now the most important thing is getting our next win so we can win our division.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBy Bradley Handwerger, The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS — Patrick Mahomes' repertoire of side-arm throws, basketball-style push passes, underhanded flips and renowned improvisation humbled yet another highly regarded defence.Mahomes passed for 254 yards and three touchdowns, and the Kansas City Chiefs extended their winning streak to nine games with a 32-29 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.“Patrick is more impressive than I could imagine,” said running back Le'Veon Bell, who joined the Chiefs in mid-October and scored a 12-yard touchdown on an option pitch from Mahomes. "He’s even more impressive in person. ... I’m fortunate to be his teammate.”The Kansas City defence did its part to spoil Drew Brees' return from rib fractures and a punctured lung that had kept the record-setting passer out four games.While Brees passed for 234 yards and three TDs, he completed fewer than half of his passes and was intercepted for just the fourth time this season.“I wasn’t real efficient, obviously, in the passing game,” Brees said. “I’d say that was a combination of forcing some things down the field instead of just taking a completion underneath. There were some miscues."The victory kept the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs (13-1) in pole position to capture the AFC's lone playoff bye as a No. 1 seed. The Saints (10-4), meanwhile, missed a chance to clinch the NFC South for a second straight week and now are longshots to capture the NFC's top seed.Mahomes' scoring passes went for 5 yards each to Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman, the latter coming as the Chiefs' agile QB backpedaled toward the left sideline to avoid pressure and released a throw to the back corner of the end zone, where Hardman was able to snag it in traffic while narrowly getting two feet inbounds.“The biggest challenge is when he extends plays," Saints coach Sean Payton said of Mahomes. "A 2.5- or 3-second route turns into a 5- or 6-second route. That’s challenging.”Mahomes' second TD toss looked more like a basketball assist, a chest-pass to tight end Travis Kelce cutting behind blockers for a 1-yard score.“It takes a lot of practice as far as getting the blocking right that quickly, finding a way to kind of push it in there,” Mahomes said, noting that the Chiefs scored on the same play against Denver two seasons ago. “The guys did a great job of giving me a lane to throw.”Mahomes later used an underhanded forward flip to Kelce for a 2-point conversion after Bell's TD, giving the Chiefs a 29-15 lead in the fourth quarter.Bell's score came one play after Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was flagged for a personal foul and ejected for punching offensive lineman Andrew Wylie.“We knew the only chance had against that front seven is if we took fight to them," Wylie said. "It was a brawl, too.”The Saints pulled to 29-22 when Trey Hendrickson stripped Mahomes while making his second sack of the game, setting up Alvin Kamara's 14-yard score on a short catch and run through a swarm of players along the right sideline.Kansas City responded with a field goal before Brees pulled New Orleans within a field goal with his 17-yard pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey with 2:06 to go.With two timeouts remaining, the Saints kicked deep, but could not prevent Mahomes and Co. from running out the clock.HIGHLIGHT REELJust 3,000 tickets were sold for this marquee matchup between contenders, but those in attendance got a first-hand look at Mahomes' mesmerizing and unconventional flair for the dramatic.On a third-and-8 conversion, Mahomes darted right to avoid defensive tackle David Onyemata, then suddenly stopped and stepped up as Jordan, in close pursuit, stumbled past. Mahomes then fired a pass to Sammy Watkins for a 23-yard gain. The play extended the drive that culminated with Kelce's TD.“Sammy was kind of my last read,” Mahomes said, crediting his offensive line and receivers for never giving up on the play. “You've got to have guys that are going to continue to battle the entire game.”SLOW STARTBrees' first three passes fell incomplete before his fourth was intercepted by L'Jarius Sneed at the New Orleans 36-yard line, setting up Hill's TD that made it 7-0.Brees needed more than a full quarter to complete a pass or lead the Saints to a first down. His first completion came on his seventh pass. A few plays later, he hit Emmanuel Sanders 51 yards down the right sideline to set up Taysom Hill's 1-yard TD run.The Saints cut it to 14-9 at the end of the half with a safety when Chiefs punt returner Demarcus Robinson fumbled into the end zone. Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone tried to fall on it, but it squirted out of bounds.The Saints briefly took a 15-14 lead early in the third quarter when Brees found Latavius Murray late in a play that appeared to be breaking down and the running back scampered for a 24 -yard TD.INJURIESChiefs: Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire needed help to the locker room in the fourth quarter, not putting any pressure on his left leg. Chiefs coach Andy Ried said X-rays were negative but that Edwards-Helaire required more evaluation. Reid said linebacker Emmanuel Smith injured his hamstring.Saints: Receiver Tre'Quan Smith and safety Marcus Williams each left with ankle injuries in the second half.UP NEXTChiefs: Host Atlanta on Sunday in the first of two home games to finish the regular season.Saints: Close out their home schedule against Minnesota on Christmas Day.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBrett Martel, The Associated Press
Of course the Jets would do this. Of course. By winning, New York torched its future by giving up the inside track on the No. 1 pick in the '21 draft
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams were poised to celebrate wrapping up a playoff spot with a win on Sunday. Instead, they have to grapple with letting a golden opportunity slip away after handing the New York Jets their first victory.The Rams' 23-20 loss makes them the fifth team since 1978 to go down to defeat when favoured by at least 17 points. Not only did Los Angeles (9-5) fail to wrap up its fourth post-season berth in five years, but it fell out of the NFC West lead.“We’re all sick to our stomachs. Everyone is upset,” defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day said.The obvious question after the game was if they overlooked a winless team? Los Angeles came in rested after a 24-3 win over New England on Dec. 10, but it looked dazed for most of the game.“That question is always going to be up in the air. With the room we have I don’t think that’s the case," offensive tackle Rob Havenstein said. "Obviously it didn’t translate to a winning game.”The offence got off to another slow start by coming up empty on the first six drives, including a blocked punt and interception. Jared Goff was 11 of 20 for 86 yards with an interception in the first half before throwing two touchdowns in the second half.Cam Akers, who rushed for 171 yards against the Patriots, was held to 63 yards but had two fourth-quarter runs of 18 or more yards wiped out by penalties. One of those was an 18-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter that would have tied the game at 23 pending the extra point. Instead, it was nullified due to a holding penalty on Austin Corbett.The Rams had to settle for Matt Gay's 42-yard field goal that brought them within 23-20.Akers' 17-yard run late in the fourth quarter would have put the Rams in the red zone at the Jets 17, but Tyler Higbee's block in the back moved it back to the 43. Los Angeles got to the 37 before turning it over on downs after two incomplete passes by Goff.“We had a little bit of a layoff and weren’t sharp. The penalties were really hurtful,” coach Sean McVay said.Los Angeles was sixth in the league converting on third down at a 44.8% clip, but it was a woeful 2 of 11 against the Jets.“They did a good job defensively to prevent us getting to rhythm. In second half we bounced back but it was too little, too late,” said Goff, who completed 22 of 34 passes for 209 yards with two touchdowns and a pick.Most of the attention will be focused on the offence, but all three phases had breakdowns.On special teams, Johnny Hekker had a punt blocked in the second quarter, which led to the first of Sam Ficken's three field goals and a 10-0 deficit for the Rams.The defence failed to generate a turnover for the first time in eight games and had a three-game streak snapped where it scored a touchdown. The Jets were second-to-last in the league on third-down conversions, but were 7 of 17 on Sunday.Next Sunday's NFC West showdown at Seattle was already important, but it takes on greater significance if the Rams want to claim the division. Los Angeles has to beat the Seahawks to at least gain the tiebreaker for sweeping the season series. The Rams then finish on Jan. 3 by hosting Arizona while Seattle faces San Francisco.“We have two division opponents coming up. We missed a chance to clinch, now it's even more important to win the next two games,” safety John Johnson said. “Certain teams have that knack for winning. We’re still learning that.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJoe Reedy, The Associated Press