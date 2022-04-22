Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species
STORY: Location: Orlando, Florida
Scientists have successfully bred
a threatened coral species
as part of a project that hopes to
restore damaged reefs off Florida
The center has bred hundreds of rough cactus coral
[Justin Zimmerman, Florida Coral Rescue Center]
“There is potential to propagate these corals on a number, on a level that you could return some of these corals to the wild, and there's a potential that you could save the species by doing that.”
Reefs in Florida are threatened
by a relatively new disease
Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease
which strips coral of its color and
ultimately its life altogether
and is even deadlier than
coral bleaching
“Spawning for corals is a luxury. So if the coral is not healthy and it's not doesn't have a surplus of energy, it won’t invest in reproduction. So the first thing we had to do is make sure that the coral has great conditions to live in.”