Sixty years ago this month, France became the first country to send a cat into space. That flight, on 18 October 1963, remains the only time a feline has ever made it into space and back again. How did the French space agency do it – and why? The Soviets liked dogs because they were easy to train. The Americans preferred mice for their size, or monkeys for their similarities with humans. As for cats, France remains the only country to have ever tried putting them in space. To understand why, we