SCIENCE (not) FICTION: The smallest remote-controlled robots

The Canadian Press

Andrew Harris has always played with a chip on his shoulder. The Toronto Argonauts star running back did his best to keep that motivation in check leading up to the first game against his former team. But there's little doubt it will grow exponentially every time Harris touches the ball when facing the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-0) at BMO Field on Monday. "I'm trying to focus on it being another game and not build it up too, too much," Harris told The Canadian Press in a phone interview. "Once I s