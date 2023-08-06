Schwarber's two-run homer (28)
Kyle Schwarber demolishes a two-run home run to deep center field, giving the Phillies a 5-4 lead in the 2nd inning
The Royals’ seven-game winning streak at this point of the season is so rare it hasn’t been done in 116 years.
Things were looking promising for the Red Sox in the bottom of the ninth but the Blue Jays escaped with a victory thanks to some horrendous Boston baserunning.
Stanton basically jogged home from second in the third inning of Astros-Yankees.
The Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez and the Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson were ejected, along with both managers and others in Saturday's game.
Tucker Barnhart threw with all the speed of a slow-pitch beer league — and it actually worked against the Atlanta Braves.
The NHL's reigning Norris Trophy winner is on the move from San Jose to Pittsburgh.
Henry Cejudo advises Justin Gaethje to choose Conor McGregor over a UFC title fight for his next move.
Here's how NBA players reacted to Jake Paul beating Nate Diaz in a boxing match.
Davis Schneider will have the chance to show whether his outstanding Triple-A production will translate to the major leagues.
The MMA community had a mix of criticism and praise for Cory Sandhagen after his UFC on ESPN 50 main event win over Rob Font.
The Roses ran out 46-40 winners in Cape Town and will face Australia in Sunday’s final.
The Royals strongly disagreed with a call in the ninth inning on Saturday. It contributed to their win streak being snapped.
A climate protest group claimed its activists were “bloodied and bruised up” after briefly interrupting Andy Murray’s last-16 clash with Taylor Fritz at the Citi Open in Washington DC.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tim Anderson is not in Chicago's starting lineup Sunday and Cleveland's José Ramírez is playing as Major League Baseball weighs likely discipline following a fight and wild brawl in Saturday night's game. Anderson and Ramírez threw punches at second base, and the Guardians' All-Star third baseman knocked down the White Sox shortstop with an overhand right to the chin. Anderson was dazed by the blow. Both players were ejected, along with Cleveland manager Terry Francona, third ba
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tim Anderson dropped his glove. José Ramírez dropped Chicago's shortstop. Ramírez landed a looping right hook to Anderson's jaw when the infield stars squared off and started throwing punches at second base Saturday night in the sixth inning, triggering a wild brawl before the White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-4. Anderson and Ramírez are likely facing suspensions for their roles in a lengthy bench-clearing melee that led to six ejections and heightened bad blood between t
MONTREAL — Without a doubt, Eugenie Bouchard still holds a certain allure for the people of Montreal and Quebec. This was clear thanks to the thousands of people cheering her on at IGA Stadium's centre court on Saturday. However, there was an obstacle in her path: Danielle Collins. In a three-set duel, Bouchard had some good moments but not enough to book a ticket to the second round of the National Bank Open women's singles qualifiers on Saturday. In her first match on the IGA Stadium centre co
Netherlands 2-0 South Africa: A brilliant performance from goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar denied South Africa as the runners-up four years ago advanced to the quarter-finals
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Hugh Jackman watched an eight-goal thriller which had an unhappy ending for the Hollywood stars as Welsh soccer club Wrexham lost its first match back in England’s Football League on Saturday. Host Wrexham was beaten 5-3 by MK Dons at the Racecourse Ground in the opening round of matches in the fourth tier. Co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney have made Wrexham one of the most talked-about teams in Britain after buying a down-on-its-luck club
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Manager Phil Nevin said it will likely be a couple more days before the Los Angeles Angels finalize when Shohei Ohtani will make his next pitching start. Ohtani went only four innings in a 5-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night due to cramping in his pitching hand and fingers. Ohtani said the cramping was largely in his right middle finger. Nevin was optimistic that Ohtani's next start — which would be on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants — wouldn't ne
Driver Noah Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to liking an insensitive meme with a photo of George Floyd's face. “I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” Gragson posted Saturday. Josh Berry will be in the No. 42 Chevrolet in Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway to replace Gragson.