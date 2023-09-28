Schwarber's leadoff homer (46)
Kyle Schwarber belts a leadoff solo home run to right-center field, giving the Phillies an early lead in the bottom of the 1st
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox say announcer and former knuckleballer Tim Wakefield is undergoing treatment for a disease they did not specify and asked for fans to respect his privacy after his illness was outed without his consent by ex-teammate Curt Schilling. The team issued a statement on Thursday after Schilling said on a podcast that Wakefield had brain cancer, leading to an outpouring of support for Wakefield — and criticism of Schilling. “We are aware of the statements and inquiries a
One of MLB's most productive stretch-run hitters has successfully turned back the clock over the last several weeks.
Although the Blue Jays have been shut down by the Yankees' top arms in recent days, their performance against playoff-calibre pitching has generally been fine.
Houston reliever Hector Neris shouted at Julio Rodríguez after striking out the Seattle star during the sixth inning of the Astros’ 8-3 win on Wednesday night, causing both benches to empty. Neris started yelling at Rodríguez, who was visibility angered by the pitcher's actions. Neris said after the game that he and Rodríguez are friends, and downplayed the incident.
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle pitcher George Kirby could crack a joke about what happened afterward. In the moment, it was just confusion. There was an unexpected moment of anxiousness for Kirby and the Mariners in the sixth inning of their 6-2 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night after a foul ball hit into the stands behind the third base dugout was thrown back by a fan and grazed the pitcher. Kirby was looking toward home plate and asking for a new ball from home plate umpire David Rackley wh
TORONTO — Memories came rushing back for Blue Jays fan Frankie Lasagna when he looked out at the stands beyond the left-field wall at Rogers Centre. The restaurant owner was back at the ballpark a year after going viral when he came inches away from catching Aaron Judge's American League record-tying 61st home run ball. "I think about that moment," Lasagna said. "I get to re-live it every other day when different customers come to the restaurant. "Some of them haven't heard it all or some of the
Versatile utility man Cavan Biggio is the perfect do-it-all weapon for the Blue Jays, whether in the starting lineup or off the bench.
The Vegas Golden Knights captain didn't hold back his thoughts after getting leveled by Kings minor leaguer Hayden Hodgson.
Here's the latest fantasy trade tips from Sal Vetri, including buy-low and sell-high candidates ahead of Week 4!
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wander Franco remains away from the Tampa Bay Rays as they prepare for the postseason, leaving the team without one of its most dynamic young players amid investigations into an alleged relationship between Franco and a minor. The 22-year-old has been sidelined since mid-August, when he agreed to a one-week stay on the restricted list and later was shifted to administrative leave while Major League Baseball and authorities in Franco’s native Dominican Republic investi
The more you observe at the Ryder Cup, the more you feel that it should be rebranded as “bring your wife to work week”. It is the one moment in the sporting calendar where significant others are treated less as adornments than as central pieces of the pageant.
Rory McIlroy says he was left in tears after a video message from caddie Harry Diamond was played at Monday's Ryder Cup Team Europe meeting.
TORONTO — Aaron Judge hit a pair of two-run homers as the New York Yankees rolled past the Blue Jays 6-0 on Wednesday, forcing Toronto to wait at least another day to clinch a playoff spot. Giancarlo Stanton's two-run single in the fifth inning also helped New York (81-77) win its third straight. Gerrit Cole (15-4) put the finishing touches on his Cy Young Award resume with a commanding two-hit complete game shutout. He didn't give up a run or a walk in his last start of the season. José Berríos
TORONTO — All-star shortstop Bo Bichette hit fourth for the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday in the finale of a critical three-game series with the New York Yankees. Bichette's .301 batting average leads the Blue Jays this year and he's tied with outfielder George Springer for second most runs batted in with 71. First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., has 94 RBIs. "Just trying to get Bo up with guys on base, really," said Blue Jays manager John Schneider in his office before the game. "One of our best
The saga between Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza and UFC CEO Dana White continues.
Tyrrell Hatton was in playful mood here in the Ryder Cup media centre on Wednesday, wondering why Jon Rahm does not curse in his native tongue and challenging his prospective foursomes partner to “a swear-off”.
The Ayton move is a major gamble, but there are some pathways to improvement for a Suns franchise that is dependent on massive star power.
Skyler Brind’Amour, 24, competed in a preseason game at PNC Arena, where his dad won the 2006 Stanley Cup and now coaches.
Andy Behrens determines if fantasy managers have overreacted or been responsible when it comes to moves tied to struggling players.
Ahead of their title-fight rematch at UFC 294, watch Islam Makhachev submit Charles Oliveira to become lightweight champion.