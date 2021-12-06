Schumer urges use of free at-home COVID test kits

President Joe Biden's administration's plan currently involves Americans purchasing self test kits and then seeking reimbursement through their insurance providers -an approach some Democrats believe will deter people from acting quickly to indentify possible infection.

New Jersey, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Utah each reported their first cases of the Omicron variant on Friday (December 3) . Missouri was awaiting CDC confirmation of a case involving a St. Louis resident who had recently traveled within the United States.

The outbreak of Omicron has made worldwide headlines and prompted political leaders to impose new COVID-19 restrictions. But the predominant U.S. strain remains Delta, Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told a briefing at the White House.