Schoop's game-tying single

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jonathan Schoop finds a hole on the right side for a single that ties the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the 8th

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories