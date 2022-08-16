Schools seek to fill teaching positions before first day of class

Hundreds of teaching positions across Maryland remain unfilled with just a few more weeks of summer to go. Administrators said they knew closing the gap on teacher shortages would not be easy, but most said they're still making progress as they inch closer to the first day of school. All Baltimore-area school systems are looking to hire qualified teachers and have them on the payroll by the first day of classes. Currently, Anne Arundel County has 351 vacancies, Baltimore City has 645 vacancies, Baltimore County has 400 vacancies, Carroll County has seven vacancies, Harford County has 30 vacancies and Howard County has 71 vacancies.