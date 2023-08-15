Schools Enhance Student Overdose Protections
As students across the country are going back into the classroom schools are putting in more protections to keep kids from overdosing on campus.
TORONTO — Public elementary and high school teachers in Ontario are taking a step toward a strike, with their unions announcing Monday that they will be asking members to vote in favour of walkouts. The president of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario told members at the union’s annual general meeting that the union has come to the bargaining table with proposals on special education, class sizes, violence in schools and wages that keep up with inflation. In response, she said, the go
Republicans lacking power in California are focusing on local school boards' policies, setting up a fight with Gov. Gavin Newsom over 'parental rights.'
The presidents of a wide-ranging group of 13 universities are elevating free speech on their campuses this academic year, as part of a new nonprofit initiative announced Tuesday to combat what organizers call dire threats to U.S. democracy. The Campus Call for Free Expression will take different forms on different campuses. The campaign, created by The Institute for Citizens & Scholars with funding from the Knight Foundation is designed to cultivate the freedom of expression on campuses and help
Kayden is 6 and requires a wheelchair to move around. His school district recommended he be sent to a different school based on his disabilities.
The concept of racism doesn’t appear in the new African-American history standards until high school — and then only once in 14 pages | Opinion
Superintendent Monique Felder championed academic and social equity, her supporters say. The search for a new leader has started.
Arkansas education officials on Monday said an Advanced Placement course on African American studies won't count toward a student's graduation credit, prompting criticism from Black lawmakers who said the move sends the wrong message. The Arkansas Department of Education didn't bar schools from offering the course, as Florida did earlier this year when it told the College Board it violated state law. The department said the class, which is offered at a handful of schools in Arkansas, could still count toward students' grade point averages.
The Educational Institute of Scotland says short-term temporary contracts are driving new teachers away from the industry.
“Why do you have money to fight these children that need services, but you don’t have money to just give them services?” says the mom who sued. “It’s absolutely kind of ridiculous.”
Democrats haven't been bold enough in one critical area and it's costing us politically. We must embrace school choice and invest in public schools.
NEW YORK (AP) — If you’re heading to college or starting to think about where you’d like to apply, you’re probably considering options for funding your education. If you need to borrow money to pursue your dreams, you are far from alone. According to the Federal Reserve, 30% of all U.S. adults said they incurred at least some debt for their education. Borrowers owe a collective $1.77 trillion in student loan debt, including federal and private loans. “Borrowing is almost at the point where it’s
It’s back to school time, and The YMCA is helping families who are having difficulties make ends meet to buy their kid’s school supplies.
Democrats say “pass the budget as soon as possible.” Republicans counter that while raises “might be delayed a little bit,” that’s not something that “really impairs things.”
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Peyton Manning, the five-time NFL MVP and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has a new title. Just call him Professor Manning. The University of Tennessee announced Monday that Manning has been appointed a professor of practice at the College of Communication and Information starting this fall. Manning graduated from Tennessee in 1997 with a degree in speech communication. He said in a statement his time as a student there was a foundation for teaching him critical
