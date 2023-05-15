Schools aren't fixing problem of lead in water

Despite hundreds of millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief money, at least two local Maryland K-12 school districts don’t plan to use those funds to replace lead pipes or fixtures. New data obtained by the 11 News I-Team from the Maryland Department of the Environment showed Baltimore City Public Schools is one of many Maryland K-12 school districts where lead contaminates the water. The I-Team first reported Thursday that more than 1,100 samples of water taken in the 2021-22 school year from local schools had illegal levels of lead, with many Baltimore-area school districts have not fixing the issue despite a 2018 state law aimed at doing just that.