The Canadian Press

Trey Lance threw two touchdown passes and continued to make his case to be San Francisco’s Week 1 starter as the 49ers rallied for a 15-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Lance, the third overall pick in April’s draft, had a rough start. He completed only one of his first six passes and was picked off in his first three series before settling down. Lance was 7 of 8 for 93 yards on his final three drives, which included the two TDs. Lance, who finished 8 of 14 for 102 yards