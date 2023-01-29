School holds race honoring local track coach killed in November
On Saturday night, runners were reminded of Camelback High School track and field coach David Denogean. A 5K run was held in the same spot where he once taught.
TORONTO — John Tavares was asked if there's more for him to give as he inched closer to a career milestone. "Absolutely," the Toronto Maple Leafs captain replied bluntly. "Absolutely." It's not hard to see why he's so convinced. Set to hit 1,000 regular-season NHL games this weekend, the 32-year-old remains a point-per-night player in his 14th season, thanks to a drive that started on the outdoor rinks of his childhood and continues to this day as Tavares pushes to adapt himself in a sport that'
CALGARY — Chicago Blackhawks rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber is playing like a veteran even though he's just two games into his NHL career. Stauber made 34 stops for his second straight win and 13 different players contributed a point as the Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Thursday. "Looks really solid and calm in there,” said Chicago coach Luke Richardson. “They're a big team and they get to the net and they're trying to get secondary chances. He just makes a save and even if there's som
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been arrested after a domestic violence allegation. San Jose police said Tuesday that Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. Omenihu has posted bail and is no longer in custody. The case will be submitted to the district attorney for possible charges. The 49ers said they are aware of the arrest and are “in the process of gathering further information.” The police said they were called t
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 32nd goal of the season, Nicklas Backstrom had the shootout winner and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Thursday night in a matchup of rivals jockeying for position in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Capitals snapped a two-game skid and handed the Penguins a fifth loss in eight games. But Pittsburgh extended its point streak to six, trails Washington by just a single point in the standings and has three additional gam
Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Jakob Poeltl would provide if he was traded to the Raptors and how he would fit beside Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks fended off Indiana's second-half rally to beat the Pacers 141-131 on Friday night. Jrue Holiday added 23 points and nine assists for Milwaukee. The Central Division-leading Bucks won their third straight, this one coming in front of a surprisingly friendly road crowd. Myles Turner led the struggling Pacers with 24 points. Buddy Hield added 22 as Indiana lost for the ninth time in 10 games
TORONTO — Raptors Uprising GC have traded away former NBA 2K League MVP Kenneth (Kenny Got Work) Hailey, the esports team's first-ever draft pick. The Raptors sent Hailey and the 36th pick in the 2023 NBA 2K League draft to the DUX Infinitos for Waseem (Ball Like Seem) Talbert and the 13th pick. Hailey has been with the Toronto esports team since the league's inaugural 2018 season. The Memphis native was named league MVP and a first-team all-star in 2020 when Raptors Uprising went 16-0 during th
Darryl Watts thought she'd retired from hockey after a stellar NCCA career. The 23-year-old from Toronto was accepted into the University of Wisconsin's masters commercial real-estate program last fall after a summer internship in that field. But a week before returning to her alma mater in Madison, Watts did what people her age often do which is change her mind about what she wanted to do with her life. "I backed out seven days before. My dad was so upset," Watts told The Canadian Press on Wedn
On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss how the Raptors can slow down Steph Curry ahead of their matchup on Friday night. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.
It’s reasonable to think Chet Holmgren will be an NBA All-Star one day. He was a highly recruited high school player whose one year at Gonzaga was stellar enough for Oklahoma City to make him the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft. He's an obvious talent, an enormous talent. And it’s terrible that Holmgren got hurt last summer and will miss the entirety of this season. But evidently, his rehab has been going extremely well — since four NBA players say he should start next month’s All-Star Game. Tha
OTTAWA — Claude Giroux’s game-winning goal Wednesday night likely won’t stand out in his mind, but you can bet Ridly Greig will never forget it. The 20-year-old Greig was making his NHL debut with the Ottawa Senators and Giroux picked up a Greig rebound to score what proved to be the winner against the New York Islanders in a 2-1 victory. “It was unreal,” Greig said after the game. “You know, obviously a dream come true just to get out there and obviously to get the win it’s pretty good.” Greig’
MONTREAL — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league’s investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior team is getting "really close to the end." In a media availability at the Bell Centre before the Montreal Canadiens’ game against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, Bettman said that the investigation was "not a race" and that the goal was to "get it right." "Doing an investigation of this nature, getting access to information and people, isn't someth
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.
MONTREAL (AP) — For Olivier-Maxence Prosper, the lessons are not just for himself as he inches closer to a potential shot at his NBA dream. They are also for the 20-year-old Montreal native to share with his 17-year-old sister, Cassandre, who is embarking on a path she hopes leads to the WNBA. “Growing up, I was trying to be the best role model I can be for her,” he told The Canadian Press. “All the experiences I went through, I just help her so that she could be better, so that her experiences
Let's play Six Degrees of Steve Wilks, a quick and easy way to connect the dots of racism in the NFL head coaching ranks. — We'll start with Kliff Kingsbury, a white coach who was fired by Texas Tech in 2018 and somehow wound up as head man of the Arizona Cardinals the very next season. He replaced Wilks, whose first NFL head coaching opportunity resulted in a single, doomed season. Kingsbury would be fired, too, but only after receiving three more years to prove himself than his Black predecess
BOSTON (AP) — Julius Randle had 37 points and nine rebounds, and hit the free throws that gave the New York Knicks the lead for good in a 120-117 overtime victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Jalen Brunson added 29 points, seven assists and a game-ending blocked shot for New York, which has won two straight. Immanuel Quickley finished with 17 points and five rebounds. Boston’s Jaylen Brown had a chance to put the Celtics ahead with 7.6 seconds remaining, but misfired on two free th
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Amid a nightmarish season off the ice, Kris Letang has been searching for joy. A sense of normalcy. He found a little of both Tuesday night. The veteran Pittsburgh defenseman scored twice in his return from a lower-body injury, the second with 54 seconds left in overtime to give the Penguins a 7-6 victory over Florida. “I was just happy to be out there,” Letang said. "Be in the atmosphere of the team.” Letang's 17th season with Pittsburgh has been pockmarked by health issues an
NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist, Jaroslav Halak stopped 33 shots and the New York Rangers beat the struggling Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 on Friday night. Chris Kreider, Filip Chytil and Jimmy Vesey also scored for the Rangers, who are 8-2-3 in their last 13 games heading into their bye week and All-Star break. Braden Schneider had two assists and Halak won his fifth straight start. “A great effort, we had a slow start,” the Rangers' Barclay Goodrow said. “Jaro stood on hi
Matthews suffered the injury during Wednesday's 3-2 win against the New York Rangers.
OTTAWA — One week ago the Ottawa Senators were frustrated and dejected, but three wins in a span of seven days has changed their outlook. Saturday night the Senators (23-23-3) capped the week with an impressive 5-0 win over the divisional rival Montreal Canadiens. This came following a 6-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs Friday night allowing the Senators to feel like things are moving in the right direction. “Our pace is faster,” said Claude Giroux, who led the way with a pair of goals and