Which school districts are planning to use PragerU as start of school approaches

Following recent headlines over the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) approving material from the conservative media company, PragerU, for use in Florida classrooms, we wanted to know which school districts are planning to make this material available to students and which are steering clear. After contacting every school district in Florida, we'll reveal where most districts stand on offering the material to students. We'll also clarify why "FDOE approved" does NOT mean all teachers have full clearance to use this material as an additional resource (Many districts have to approve first before their teachers can use it).