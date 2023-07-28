School district names interim principal for Palm Beach Central High School

ABC News

The Biden administration on Tuesday said it was canceling $130 million in federal debt for 7,400 students who went to a Colorado college that the government says lied about its successes. "These borrowers were lied to, ripped off and saddled with mountains of debt," President Joe Biden said in a statement. It's not the first time the administration has canceled federal loans for people whom the government believes were misled or short-changed by for-profit colleges: So far, the Department of Education has forgiven $14.7 billion in such debt, spread across nearly 1.1 million borrowers, including for those who attended Corinthian Colleges and ITT Technical Institute, both of which are now defunct.