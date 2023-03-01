School curriculum in Oklahoma once again focus of legislation at Capitol
As part of a NASA experiment, a group of elementary school students in Ottawa wanted to see what happens if an EpiPen was sent up to space. Would the device that treats potentially fatal allergies still work? Touria Izri explains how their findings not only surprised and impressed career scientists, but also have real implications for the health and safety of astronauts.
Clive Kitchener, 55, from Deal, Kent, will receive compensation after an employment tribunal ruled he was unfairly dismissed from the Goodwin Academy.
A spate of illnesses among children are being caused by “deliberate poisoning” intended to shut girls’ schools, a senior Iranian official has said.
A school bus driver in Ohio was praised as a hero after she saved a student from possibly getting hit by a car on February 23.Footage from Tecumseh Local Schools, a school district in New Carlisle, shows a school bus stopping to drop a student off. The driver notices an oncoming vehicle and intervenes to grab the student just as he is about to step out.“We are feeling very grateful this evening for the alertness and quick actions of one of our amazing bus drivers,” Tecumseh Local Schools said.“This woman is our family hero tonight as this was my nephew,” Amy Mendenhall commented below the post.The school district said their “hero bus driver” April Wise was personally congratulated by State Rep Bernard Willis, Clark County Commissioner Lowell McGlothin, and many others on Monday.The Ohio Department of Transportation said: “We’re beyond grateful to April Wise, Tecumseh Local Schools bus driver, for her dedicated service and instant reaction to keep a student safe from a passing car.” Credit: Tecumseh Local Schools via Storyful
“It’s disheartening that they’re making decisions without getting to know who we are or who they’re impacting,” said Yoleidy Rosario-Hernandez, the chief diversity officer.
Sex education has been suspended in Isle of Man schools after a drag queen allegedly told 11-year-olds that there are 73 genders.
What started out as a fun little tour of one beloved high school has wound up sparking a major debate online about wealth inequality within America's public school system.
A federal judge last week denied a request to halt a $6 billion class-action settlement over student loans in which about 200,000 borrowers claimed they were defrauded by the schools they attended....
Literary reconciliation Toronto School Board makes Indigenous Voices course mandatory for students by Patrick Quinn Education advocates are hopeful that an initiative from Canada’s largest school board to establish a compulsory course focused on Indigenous writers for all secondary students will send a strong message across the country. The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) voted 18 to 3 on February 1 to replace its mandatory Grade 11 English course with one titled “Understanding Contemporary
A black university lecturer sued for race discrimination because the nameplate on her door did not have her “Dr” title on it.
A federal judge ruled that the argument to pause student-debt relief for defrauded borrowers was "too weak" and the settlement can move forward.
Pupils at a West Midlands school have been left stranded in the US for five days after a hotel inadvertently “shredded” their passports, parents have said.
Michael Newman compared himself to Black students at predominantly white schools, frustrating his classmates and administrators, per his lawsuit.
Where are the “Moms for the Truth” or “Dads for the Proper Teaching of History” groups? Herald Editorial Board writes | Opinion
Inspired by Harry Kane, a class of Year 6 students in London wrote to the Spurs and England star on what resilience and mental health means to them - so Harry decided to pay them a shock visit to discuss their amazing letters in person.
Marilla Primary School students coming together to raise money for cause that will touch many hearts. Organizers say the school is so proud hit a big milestone.
Rep. Pressley told Insider that "we are still in this," and the Supreme Court should uphold Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan.
Millions of Americans are “drowning” in student loan debt as justices hear arguments over Biden cancellation plan
Biden's plan, which would cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for those earning under $125,000 a year, faced immediate backlash last summer.
President Bendapudi pledged to address it, but the university already broke a promise to deliver merit-based raises.