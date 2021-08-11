New school coming to northeastern Baltimore County
The county has committed almost a half billion dollars for construction.
Dougie Hamilton, Seth Jones, Zach Werenski, and Darnell Nurse all received massive contracts this offseason. What should we expect in 2022?
U.S. and Canadian broadcasters are reporting record-breaking coverage and viewership rates in women’s sporting events.
This is not a joke, J.R. Smith is really trying to became a college golfer.
Rebecca Marino's surprising run at the National Bank Open continued Wednesday, with the Canadian defeating Paula Badosa of Spain 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Berkeley Trayhorne may never be able to play for a hockey team in her hometown again.
The Winnipeg Jets have avoided arbitraton and signed defenseman Neal Pionk to a four-year contract worth roughly $23.5 million.
This will be Ortiz's first foray into the boxing ring, while Silva won a match in June.
George Karl didn't mince words about Carmelo Anthony's time in Denver.
Aldon Smith turned himself in on battery charges shortly after signing with Seahawks.
Boston is still in a playoff position, but a slump is putting that in peril.
Let's run through a quartet of RBs who could surprise us all in the 2021 season.
Lionel Messi said he's “in the right place” to win another Champions League trophy and cited a reunion with Neymar as a key factor in his decision to sign with Paris Saint-Germain.
The Maple Leafs have acknowledged a serious error in the hiring of Dusty Imoo after a collection of concerning "likes" were discovered on his Twitter page.
The world’s most exciting soccer league returns on August 13. Will Manchester City successfully defend its Premier League title, or will there be a new name on the trophy come summer 2022?
More than three decades after “Field of Dreams” seeped into the country's cultural consciousness, with a one-year delay caused by the pandemic, one of the most famous cornfields in Hollywood history finally gets the opportunity to host real major league ball. “Is this heaven?” the ghost of John Kinsella asked in the movie that inspired the game to be played Thursday between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees next to the actual site used in the 1989 film, which is maintained as a tourist
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Luke Voit had a two-run single in the first inning and the New York Yankees beat Kansas City 5-2 on Wednesday for their 12th straight series victory over the Royals. Chad Green (6-5) got the victory in relief as New York took two of three from Kansas City. Zach Britton earned his first save of the season. The game-time temperature was 93 degrees with a heat index of 102, the third straight game with a heat index above 100. Brady Singer (3-8) took the loss. He allowed five
Another week, another rough West Division road opponent for McLeod Bethel-Thompson and the Toronto Argonauts. Toronto (1-0) visits the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night. Bethel-Thompson threw for 354 yards and two touchdowns in rallying the Argos to a season-opening 23-20 road win Saturday night over the Calgary Stampeders, who'd won 12 straight against the Argos heading into the contest and outscored the East Division by an average of 16 points per game. But Bethel-Thompson guided Toronto t
If Fields wants to start early in the season, even preseason game and joint practice session carries a lot of weight.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was placed on the injured list Wednesday because of a sore right hip. Betts left Friday’s game in the sixth due to right hip discomfort. He played Saturday and then sat out Sunday. He is batting .277 with 17 home runs and 44 RBIs in 87 games for the defending World Series champions. “Hopefully with some rest, he’ll respond well," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. Without Betts, the Dodgers beat the Phillies 5-0 on Tuesday in t
Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Jay Busbee for a conversation about a number of league topics, the first and foremost being Jerry Jones' sodium intake, Dak Prescott's ire at his early-camp shoulder strain, Austin Powers references and the rest of the action from episode one of this season's Hard Knocks.