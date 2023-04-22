School cleaner wins $5,000 in Tops groceries and gas

ABC News

A federal appeals court in New York on Friday returned E. Jean Carroll's initial case against former President Donald Trump to a district court judge who had previously decided Trump did not act within the scope of his employment as president when he denied Carroll's rape claim and allegedly defamed her. Carroll, a former Elle columnist who alleges that Trump attacked her in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman luxury department store in the 1990s, claims Trump defamed her in 2019 when, during his presidency, he denied her rape claim by calling her a liar and saying "she's not my type."