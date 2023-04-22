School cleaner wins $5,000 in Tops groceries and gas
The contest is still ongoing with more winners to be randomly chosen to win up to $25,000 in Tops gift cards for groceries and gas.
The contest is still ongoing with more winners to be randomly chosen to win up to $25,000 in Tops gift cards for groceries and gas.
King Charles III - along with Camilla, the Queen Consort - will also meet the show's presenters.
The actress, now 94, tells PEOPLE about eccentric billionaire Howard Hughes, who died a recluse in 1976
On September 8 2022, the day the Queen died, my life changed forever. This is because it was also the day I found out that my partner of two years, Jelle (pronounced ‘Yella’) Fresen, at the age of 37, had stage four brain cancer.
Candice Swanepoel shares topless TikTok in a thong bikini bottom with her top off, and fans are getting all the holiday vibes.
“It was rolling around on the surface and just looked like it was having a good time really,” one of the witnesses said.
For a long time it was only speculation. Now we know for certain: Russian spy ships are mapping wind farms and key cables off the British coast. There can be only one reason for this – to learn how to sabotage UK and European critical infrastructure in the event of a full-scale war with the West.
The previously unseen photo was taken in the summer of 2022.
“All roads lead back to him and Fox," said the MSNBC anchor.
The monarch’s ‘mannerisms’ change when he is stressed
Protect Pilaf Littlemouse at all costs.
The angler from Kentucky battled for 25 minutes with the gargantuan fish.
A new picture of the late Queen surrounded by some of her great-grandchildren at Balmoral has been released to celebrate what would have been her 97th birthday on Friday.
Russia will send 'disgustingly damp' Britain into the abyss with a nuclear tidal wave, Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev has threatened.
A federal appeals court in New York on Friday returned E. Jean Carroll's initial case against former President Donald Trump to a district court judge who had previously decided Trump did not act within the scope of his employment as president when he denied Carroll's rape claim and allegedly defamed her. Carroll, a former Elle columnist who alleges that Trump attacked her in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman luxury department store in the 1990s, claims Trump defamed her in 2019 when, during his presidency, he denied her rape claim by calling her a liar and saying "she's not my type."
Hard cheeses and hard salami are fine to cut mold off and eat, but make sure you remove at least an inch, a food safety expert said.
Tom Parker Bowles has countered claims made by Duke of Sussex
The Big Bang Theory star Kevin Sussman has married his partner Addie Hall.
New footage reveals the first confirmed use of the tank-busting Switchblade-600 drone that the U.S. first ordered for delivery to Ukraine last year.
A woman in Denmark stumbled upon some of the Viking-era treasure — but it just kept going.
The two had a day in the sun