School choice plan giving parents tax credits for private school tuition passes Oklahoma House

A class for Afghan women starting new lives in Calgary is using sewing machines to help them craft a fresh start in a new country. The women fled violence in their home country after the Taliban returned to power there in 2021. The federal government has brought more than 30,000 vulnerable Afghans to Canada, with many now settling and starting new lives in cities like Calgary. Many are family members of former interpreters and others who helped Canada's mission in that country, making it unsafe