School choice plan giving parents tax credits for private school tuition passes Oklahoma House
A candlelight vigil for Brayden Bahme will be held at 6 p.m on Monday at Crunk's Field in Cheney, according to a statement from Cheney High School
The state did especially well in college graduation rates, low debt, and high-school graduation rates, shows a U.S. News & World Report ranking.
Jack Reid, 17, attended the prestigious Lawrenceville School in New Jersey and took his own life last April
"You've been heard." Premier Scott Moe spoke those words Monday afternoon at the Saskatchewan legislature when asked for his response to a rally organized by the Saskatchewan Teacher's Federation (STF) on Saturday. The rally for public education drew a crowd of more than 3,500 people, according to the STF. They demanded the Government of Saskatchewan increase funding for classrooms. Teachers are calling for more money to keep up with inflation, enrolment and the complex needs of some students. P
Police training in Canada may be on the verge of a major overhaul. Or maybe not. The Mass Casualty Commission, the inquiry that investigated a 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that left 22 dead, recommended the overhaul in its final report released in March. It suggested all of Canada's police forces — not just the RCMP — look to Finland for its policing model. Finland requires a three-year degree. Under the current RCMP model, recruits spend six months at Depot, the force's training facility i
A class for Afghan women starting new lives in Calgary is using sewing machines to help them craft a fresh start in a new country. The women fled violence in their home country after the Taliban returned to power there in 2021. The federal government has brought more than 30,000 vulnerable Afghans to Canada, with many now settling and starting new lives in cities like Calgary. Many are family members of former interpreters and others who helped Canada's mission in that country, making it unsafe
During times of high inflation and economic uncertainty, many parents have higher financial priorities than saving for their kids' college education. If it's possible, though, it's ideal to start...
Ontario students will receive mental health literacy education as part of their mandatory classes, beginning in elementary school. Global News’ Queen’s Park Bureau Chief Colin D’Mello reports.
The students, who oppose President Biden, were expressing their political beliefs – they weren’t causing any disruption at their Michigan school.
The traditional learning environment does not allow all students to thrive. Offer options that allow students to spend more time outside.
BURLINGTON, ONTARIO — Ontario's education minister says he is asking teachers' unions to accept private mediation in order to ensure contracts are in place before the start of the new school year. Stephen Lecce says parents deserve a sense of predictability for September and private mediation helped to reach a deal with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents support staff. That deal came in November at the end of a whirlwind bargaining process that saw education workers walk of
A group of Los Angeles art students are using their creativity to honor Tyre Nichols through an artistic skateboard project.
The city’s preschool program got its start in 1976.
The University of Prince Edward Island saved just over $3.4 million in salaries during a 26-day strike by faculty members, it said on Tuesday. UPEI Faculty Association members walked off the job March 20. Points of dispute during talks to procure a new collective agreement were heavy workloads, the need to hire more full-time faculty members to cope with a growing student body, and a call for higher pay. In a statement Tuesday, the university gave details of the net savings that accrued from not
Superintendent Curtis Johnson emailed board members asking for help identifying two people who entered the library without authorization last month and took photos of books.
The legislation would likely accelerate trends that frighten some proponents of traditional public schools.
Teaching unions have threatened to cause chaos in schools over the next academic year, in the run-up to the general election.
Cherry Creek Innovation Campus students built 5 tiny homes for homeless
English Language Learners (ELL) are overrepresented among students who don’t meet Ontario’s provincial standards, the Education Quality Assurance Office (EQAO) 2021-2022 test results show. Educators and academics believe it’s the tests that need to be changed. “[These] tests were not designed with multilingual people in mind,” said Jeff Bale, Associate professor of the Department of Curriculum, Teaching and Learning (CTL) at Ontario Institute for Studies in Education (OISE) at the University of
