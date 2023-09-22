School band bus crashes in New York, killing two

STORY: A bus carrying a high school marching band spun off a highway and tumbled down a ravine in New York state on Thursday, killing at least two people, including an advisor to the band, and injuring dozens more.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul spoke to reporters hours later:

“A bus that really tumbled down a 50 foot ravine within minutes. It's extraordinary. While it's preliminary, it is likely that a faulty front tire contributed to the accident, although, again, this is still under investigation. Those are at the preliminary determination."

Officials said the bus was carrying members of a high school band from Long Island on a school trip to a band camp in Pennsylvania.

Lieutenant Colonel Richard Mazzone provided more details about the accident:

“There were 44 passengers on the bus, 40 students and four adults. At this time, we have two confirmed fatalities, both adults and several serious injuries, including five critical. The deceased have been identified as Gina Pellettiere, 43 years-old, from Massapequa. Massapequa, New York, and Beatrice Ferrari, 77 years-old, from Farmingdale, New York.”

There was no word on whether any other vehicles were involved.

Weather in the area was clear at the time.

This aerial footage from local media of the crash site showed the overturned motor coach bearing the logo for Regency Buses, a regional bus line that serves New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.