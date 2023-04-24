Scholar Athlete April Charlotte Levet- Bourtayre
Scholar Athlete April Charlotte Levet- Bourtayre
Scholar Athlete April Charlotte Levet- Bourtayre
Comedian and actor was posing for photos with other fans when the incident took place
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
A portion of a tube frame intruding into a NASCAR cabin is terrifying, but this impact would have looked different on the driver's side.
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and Liz Carmouche are longtime friends and training partners – but they may fight each other for the Bellator title next.
Catch up on the weekend's biggest headlines.
A wild sequence unfolded in the third period of Game 3 between the Leafs and Lightning.
Ex NBA great Vince Carter thinks Kyrie Irving-Luka Doncic can work for the Mavericks, but has major concerns
Mackenzie Mahler finished in first place in the senior ladies category at the World Irish Dancing Championships held earlier this month in Montreal. It's a childhood dream come true for the Calgary woman, who has been dancing since she was six years old.
Zach Hyman scores in overtime as the Edmonton Oilers rally from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Kings 5-4. The series is tied 2-2 as it heads back to Canada.
"Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we'll never forget it," Reynolds said
On a busy night, much of the combat sports community paid focus on the anticipated boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.
Spencer Potter, 15, has his eye on the ball when it comes to becoming a professional soccer player. He's been playing the game since he was three, practises several times a week with an elite team in Mississauga, Ont., and dreams of joining a pro team. So when Nike released a limited edition of soccer cleats last fall — the Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite CR7 Firm Ground Cleats — Spencer wanted in. "I thought they were really cool ... super bright and electric looking," he told Go Public, after
They accuse wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Singh of abusing athletes - an allegation he denies.
The MMA community raved over Sergei Pavlovich after his UFC Fight Night 222 win over Curtis Blaydes – including predicts he'll beat Jon Jones. See the top Twitter reactions to Curtis Blaydes's win over Sergei Pavlovich in the UFC Fight Night 222 main event.
GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Canada’s Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing suffered their first loss of the world mixed doubles curling championship on Sunday in South Korea. The duo fell 7-4 to Estonia's Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill. Holding a 4-3 edge after the sixth end, the Canadians surrendered a deuce in the seventh. Down 5-4 with the hammer in the eighth, Jones was light with her last-rock draw to the four-foot in an effort to tie the game and Estonia stole two to pad the victory. “It was di
TAMPA, Fla. — Ryan O'Reilly stepped in front of the cameras and microphones to face the music following a disastrous playoff opener. The Maple Leafs forward and his teammates had just been thumped 7-3 on home ice by the battle-tested Tampa Bay Lightning in a humbling curtain-raiser to their first-round series. Toronto looked nothing like the group that cruised to a 111-point finish in the regular season on a forgettable, worrying night. Sloppy, unsure and nervous were just some of the less-colou
Bobby Green was in no mood to talk after his no contest at UFC Fight Night 222.
Dillon Brooks has had better games.
GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing picked up a pair of wins on Monday at the world mixed doubles curling championship in South Korea. The duo defeated Italy's Stefania Constantini and Sebastiano Arman 8-4 before dishing Australia's Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt an 11-6 loss in the evening session. “Two big wins,” Laing said. “I mean, two teams that were at the top or near the top of the standings and coming in as favourites, so any time you can win both games in
Perkins was able to climb from his car after the crash and walk to a waiting ambulance.