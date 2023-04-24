Scholar Athlete April Charlotte Levet- Bourtayre

CBC

Spencer Potter, 15, has his eye on the ball when it comes to becoming a professional soccer player. He's been playing the game since he was three, practises several times a week with an elite team in Mississauga, Ont., and dreams of joining a pro team. So when Nike released a limited edition of soccer cleats last fall — the Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite CR7 Firm Ground Cleats — Spencer wanted in. "I thought they were really cool ... super bright and electric looking," he told Go Public, after