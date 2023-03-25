Scherzer fans 11 Rays | FastCast
Max Scherzer strikes out 11 Rays in his Spring outing plus Dave Dombrowski shares his thoughts on Rhys Hoskins on this edition of FastCast
Back then, the New York Yankees were dominant, the Boston Red Sox were contenders and everyone else was left chasing those teams — and that remained the status quo for a while. In the past nine seasons, every team in the division has won it at least once. Boston has placed first three times, but the Red Sox have also finished last four times — including 2022.
Alek Manoah will toe the rubber next Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Blue Jays' 2023 season is right around the corner. Here's everything you need to know, from Toronto's new players to MLB's new rules.
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Toronto starter Yusei Kikuchi turned in another impressive spring training start as the Blue Jays downed the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Thursday. Kikuchi struck out nine over five scoreless innings, scattering three hits and allowing one walk over his start. The lefty lowered his spring earned-run average from 1.38 to 1.00. He is 2-1 with 25 strikeouts over 18 innings in six pre-season starts. Kikuchi came into the season on the heels of a mediocre debut season with the Jays with
A strong performance in the spring has earned rookie outfielder James Outman, 25, a spot on the Dodgers' opening day roster.
Capsules of American League East teams, listed in order of finish last year: ___ NEW YORK YANKEES 2022: 99-63, first place, lost to Houston in AL Championship Series. Manager: Aaron Boone (sixth season). Opening Day: March 30 vs. San Francisco. He’s Here: LHP Carlos Rodón, RHP Tommy Kahnle. He’s Outta Here: LHP Aroldis Chapman, RHP Jameson Taillon, RHP Chad Green, RHP Miguel Castro, LHP Lucas Luetge, INF/OF Matt Carpenter, OF Andrew Benintendi, INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez. Top Hitters: OF Aaron Judge
The Opening Day starter is a tone-setter. What is your favorite MLB team's tone?
First base is traditionally a position where fantasy teams can find plenty of homers and RBI. Check out our top 40.
The injury bug continues for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins suffered an ACL tear in his left knee just seven days before the start of the 2023 season.
A trio of NL pennant hopefuls are suddenly dealing with injuries to some pretty important players. The Philadelphia Phillies lost slugging first baseman Rhys Hoskins on Thursday when he damaged his left knee fielding a grounder in a spring training game. He needs surgery for a torn ACL and is expected to miss a significant amount of time. St. Louis Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright (groin) and Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias (inflamed shoulder) also will begin the season on the injured lis
Guardians ace Shane Bieber was musing about Cleveland manager Terry Francona's importance to the club earlier this spring when he made a somewhat surprising acknowledgement of what baseball's youngest team had done a year ago. “We kind of maximized our input,” Bieber said, “and our output.” "Just him being in the clubhouse, it breeds confidence," Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan said.
With spring training quickly coming to an end, some quick Miami Marlins updates and notable developments.
It was back to business as usual for Shohei Ohtani on Friday. Three days after striking out Mike Trout to clinch the WBC title for Japan against the United States in Miami, Ohtani was on the back fields in Tempe, pitching in a minor league game against some Arizona Diamondbacks farmhands. Friday’s outing was to keep Ohtani on schedule for his opening day start next Thursday in Oakland.
Our overview of the top players from a fantasy baseball standpoint for the upcoming season. Where does Shohei Ohtani fit in?
In Forbes' annual MLB valuation, the Yankees have a record $7 billion valuation while the Athletics actually posted a profit despite losing season.
The San Diego Padres are serious about becoming contenders in the NL West by adding Xander Bogaerts and making sure Manny Machado stays around.
Rhys Hoskins was checked by EMTs before being carted off the field Thursday.
It's a fair assumption that Father Time will catch up with Justin Verlander one of these days. The three-time AL Cy Young Award winner is putting up quite a fight. The 40-year-old Verlander signed with the New York Mets during the offseason and looks like he's got plenty of good pitching left.
Salvador Perez made the all-tournament team for the 2023 WBC.
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias will open the season on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, the team said Thursday. The Braves say an MRI showed the right-hander has “low-grade” inflammation and will not throw for seven days. Iglesias was expected to move into the closer's role after Kenley Jansen signed with the Boston Red Sox. Iglesias, 33, had a combined 17 saves last season for the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta. With the Braves, Iglesias allowe