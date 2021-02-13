Scheduled implosion brings down Pa. bridge
Jurgen Klopp composed himself, gave a little chuckle, and rubbed his nose. The Liverpool manager had just seen his team collapse at Leicester to a 3-1 loss — a third straight defeat in its faltering defence of the English Premier League trophy — and Klopp was being asked if the defence was over, even with three months left in the season. “Yes,” Klopp eventually said. “I can’t believe it. But yes.” Indeed, Liverpool’s meltdown has been bewildering over the last six weeks. Since a 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace just before Christmas, the champions have won just two of their 10 games in the league and are drowning in their defensive shortcomings. They find themselves in fourth place and 13 points behind relentless leader Manchester City, which beat Tottenham 3-0 later Saturday for an 11th straight league win. City still has a game in hand over Liverpool and second-placed Leicester, which is seven points adrift. “I don’t think we can close that gap this year, to be honest,” said Klopp, whose team might even struggle to finish in the top four. A ray of light for City’s rivals might be an injury sustained by its star player of recent weeks; Ilkay Gundogan hobbled off clutching his right groin. Not, though, before he had scored twice — his second after running on to a long pass by goalkeeper Ederson Moraes — to extend the best goal-scoring run of his career. That’s 11 goals in his last 12 league games for Gundogan, who also scored twice in a 4-1 win at Liverpool last weekend -- after which Klopp basically acknowledged City likely couldn’t be stopped. Six days later, that impression was confirmed. Burnley beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in the other game to move 11 points clear of the relegation zone. Aston Villa visits Brighton in the late game. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Douglas, The Associated Press
Edmonton forward Jesse Puljujarvi has been deemed eligible to resume all team activities, the Oilers said Saturday in a release.After initially being placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list on Thursday, he has met all requirements to be removed from the list, the team said. A player on the protocol list does not necessarily have COVID-19.Following medical clearance, Puljujarvi returned to Edmonton alone via charter aircraft and will be on the ice when the club resumes practice Sunday, the Oilers said.The start of the Edmonton-Montreal game last Thursday was delayed for an hour after Puljujarvi was placed on the list. The Oilers defeated the Canadiens 3-0.Puljujarvi has five points (3-2) in 15 games this season. The 22-year-old native of Alvkarleby, Sweden has 42 points (20-22) in 154 career NHL regular-season games. He was Edmonton's fourth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021. The Canadian Press
With OG Anunoby returning shortly, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse explains how he will balance minutes from the bench and discusses whether his small-ball lineup is going to get more run.
CALGARY — The Western Hockey League says it has approval from the Saskatchewan government to play a 24-game East Division season in a hub in Regina starting next month. Friday's announcement means three of the WHL's four divisions are now cleared to start play during the COVID-19 pandemic, with only the B.C. Division lacking permission. Seven teams in Manitoba and Saskatchewan — the Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Swift Current Broncos, Brandon Wheat Kings, and Winnipeg Ice — will open play at the Brandt Centre in Regina on March 12. Each team will play a 24-game season and no fans will be in attendance. Players and staff will begin self-quarantining on Feb. 20 and will report to Regina on Feb. 27 for an additional quarantine period and testing. They must have a second negative COVID-19 test to engage in any team activity. The WHL says it will have a weekly testing strategy during the season. If a club has one or more players or staff test positive, the club must suspend activities for a minimum of 14 days. “The WHL appreciates the co-operation we have received from both the governments of Saskatchewan and Manitoba as we work towards a safe return to play in the East Division,” WHL commissioner Ron Robison said in a release. “With our extensive protocols and the necessary approvals now in place, we are looking forward to play getting underway in Regina and allowing our players to continue their development at the highest level in the Canadian system.” The WHL's Central Division, featuring five Alberta teams, is slated to begin play on Feb, 26, while the U.S. Division gets going on March 19. The WHL says it completed its first phase of return-to-play protocols with no positive COVID-19 test results among the 245 tests administered in the Central Division — including the Edmonton Oil Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers and Red Deer Rebels — between Feb. and Feb. 12. The league said in a release that all members of each team delegation were tested once upon arrival and a second time after a mandatory quarantine period in the club centre using private PCR testing. The teams are now in a position to start on-ice practices. The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is playing in hubs in Quebec and in team arenas in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, but its three New Brunswick teams remain sidelined. The Ontario Hockey League has yet to announce plans for a season. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021. The Canadian Press
The East Division-leading Bruins extended their point streak to 10 games in a physical, tight-checking clash that included several spirited scraps.
Death threats. Racist abuse. Sexist slurs. And social media accounts allowed to stay active even after hurling bile. English football has reached breaking point with players, coaches, referees and officials aghast at the ongoing proliferation of hate aimed at them on Instagram and Twitter. A week that began with the Premier League's most-high profile referee reporting threats of physical harm to police then saw more Black players targeted by racist users, and a pledge by Instagram to clamp down on hate undercut by leniency shown toward abusers. It's why English football leaders have taken their concerns to the top of the social media giants, uniting for an unprecedented joint letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter counterpart Jack Dorsey that demands the platforms stop being “havens for abuse" by taking tougher action to eradicate the viciousness. “Your inaction has created the belief in the minds of the anonymous perpetrators that they are beyond reach,” read the letter whose signatories include officials from the English Football Association, the Premier League, Women's Super League and the organizations representing players, managers and referees. One of world football's leading anti-discrimination officials believes it could be time to log off until meaningful action is taken. “What they probably need to do now is to have their own boycott,” said Piara Powar, executive director of the FARE network. "Can you imagine if Premier League clubs, even symbolically for one day this year called for a boycott of social media use by their fans, didn’t post anything for a day, and then kept doing that until the platforms showed some serious intent? “Because there’s no question, although the issues in football are probably a scratch on the back of what Facebook is facing globally, if the level of engagement that football brings ... they just wouldn’t want to lose that.” But the platforms that allow clubs and players to engage with fans — and monetize sponsorships — can also be used as a force for good. Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford showed just that by using Twitter in particular in the last year to campaign against child poverty. He utilized his ever-growing following of more than four million to pressure the government into providing free school meals during the pandemic. “It wasn’t here 10-15 years ago and we’re privileged to have it, to connect with people all over the world with different cultures and religions,” Rashford told broadcaster Sky Sports. “To see people use it in a negative way is stupid. Hopefully they can sort out that." Rashford knows how disturbing the platforms can be as he was targeted with racist messages along with United teammates Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial after a defeat to Sheffield United last month. Rashford wants racist users “deleted straight away." Facebook, which owns Instagram, this week pledged to disable accounts that send abusive direct messages as part of a push to show it would act on racism. But it became clearer when pressed on the policy that only a repeated number of unspecified racist messages would see a user banned. “That isn’t really a position that’s acceptable to many people,” Powar said. Instagram's lack of zero tolerance approach meant the account that racially abused Swansea player Yan Dhanda after an FA Cup loss to Manchester City on Wednesday will remain active, with only some messaging functions disabled for an unspecified period of time. “We think it’s important people have the opportunity to learn from their mistakes," said a statement from Facebook owner Instagram. "If they continue to break our rules this account will be removed.” The police appear more determined to intervene and prosecute offenders who have used social media to spread hatred. The government is also introducing legislation — the online safety bill — that could see social media companies fined for failing to protect their users. The letter from the English football authorities to Dorsey and Zuckerberg asked for an improved verification process that ensures users provide accurate identification information and are barred from registering with a new account if banned. The need to submit identification documentation has been cautioned against by those highlighting how anonymity on the platforms can assist engagement by victims of domestic abuse, whistleblowers and those trying to communicate from danger zones. Social media can still do more to detect abuse on their services. “The failure to take down and challenge the worst type sort of racism, sexism we’ve seen has really left them untouched,” said Powar, whose FARE network investigates discrimination in football for governing bodies. “They just don’t seem to see it as a priority because there’s no question that they have the technical capability." Even staying off the sites yourself isn't enough to escape being targeted with threats of violence, as managers and referees have discovered. Referee Mike Dean contacted the police after receiving death threats through family accounts after sending players off in matches last week. “Online abuse is unacceptable in any walk of life,” said Mike Riley, a former Premier League referee who is general manager of England’s refereeing body, "and more needs to be done to tackle the problem.” Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has been alarmed by the menacing messages aimed at him via the account of son Alex, a former Hull and Ipswich defender. “It’s really horrible stuff," Bruce said. “Things like someone saying they hope I die of COVID." Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta still has accounts but doesn't log in himself anymore because of the vitriol. “I prefer not to read because it would affect me personally much more the moment somebody wants to touch my family,” Arteta said. “The club was aware of it and we tried to do something about it and ... can we do something about it? That’s what I am pushing for.” It's why players still take a knee before kickoff, as they have done since June as part of the Black Lives Matter campaign. “This is us taking a stand against racism," said Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor, who is trying to encourage more fellow British Asians into the sport. “I don’t think we’ll ever fully eradicate it, but we’re now trying to create a society which calls people out on it.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press
TORONTO — The busy Toronto Blue Jays agreed Friday to a minor league contract to keep second baseman Joe Panik, who will report to big league spring training. The 30-year-old hit .225 with one homer and seven RBIs in 120 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened season, his first with Toronto. He earned $1,055,056 in prorated pay from a $2.85 million salary. Panik is a seven-year major league veteran who has a .269 average, 39 homers and 240 RBIs for San Francisco (2014-19), the New York Mets (2019) and Blue Jays. Panik was an All-Star in 2015, when he hit .312 with eight homers and 37 RBIs, and he won a Gold Glove the following year. Toronto also announced big league spring training invites for a group that included pitchers A.J. Cole and Tim Mayza, and infielders Richard Ureña, Kevin Smith and Tyler White. Toronto has been among the busiest teams on the free-agent market, agreeing to a $150 million, six-year contract with outfielder George Springer, an $18 million, one-year contract with shortstop Marcus Semien, a $5.5 million, one-year deal with right-hander Kirby Yates, a $3 million, one-year contract with right-hander Tyler Chatwood and a $1.75 million, one-year contract with right-hander David Phelps. The Blue Jays also re-signed left-hander Robbie Ray to an $8 million, one-year contract. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Gilles, The Associated Press
Florida Panthers assistant general manager Brett Peterson has had a largely positive experience at every stage of his hockey career, and he believes the game is taking the right steps forward to ensure that for all individuals.
LAS VEGAS — Illness forced Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson off the UFC 258 undercard Saturday night.The UFC did not specify the illness other than to say it was not COVID-19 related. Robertson's bout against American Miranda (Fear The) Maverick was cancelled.The main event at the UFC's Apex production facility pitted welterweight champion Kamara (The Nigerian Nightmare) Usman against Gilbert (Durinho) Burns, ranked No. 1 among 170-pound contenders.Robertson, a 25-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., was hoping to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss to Brazilian Taila Santos on Dec. 19 in Las Vegas.Robertson (9-5-0) came into the Santos fight ranked 13th among 125-pound UFC contenders, having won two straight and four of her last five fights. But she fell out of the rankings after the loss, with Santos taking over her position.The 23-year-old Maverick (8-2-0) won her UFC debut in October, stopping Liana (She Wolf) Jojua in the first round.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021 The Canadian Press
Paris Saint-Germain took first place in the French league by scraping a 2-1 home win against Nice, and then profited from Lyon's surprise 2-1 home loss to Montpellier on Saturday. But those results left Lille needing only a draw at home to mid-table Brest on Sunday to reclaim first place. Lyon had won five straight games, but fell behind in the 19th minute when Montpellier midfielder Teji Savanier latched onto a superb cross from striker Andy Delort. Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta equalized seconds before the interval, sweeping home from close range after Houssem Aouar's header was saved. Savanier's free kick midway through the second half was poorly dealt with by Lyon's defence, and substitute Elye Wahi scored. Frustrated forward Islam Slimani had two headers saved in stoppage time as Lyon pushed hard for an equalizer. Earlier, defending champion PSG overcame an awful blunder by central defender Marquinhos to win with a late Moise Kean goal. Marquinhos was under no pressure on the ball, but instead of clearing it he passed left across the penalty area and Rony Lopes intercepted the ball and finished with a powerful shot in the 50th minute. Nice striker Amine Gouiri hit the crossbar 10 minutes later after the visitors sliced through PSG’s defence with ease — a worrying sign given it faces Lionel Messi's Barcelona on Tuesday. But with Nice right on top, PSG scored against the run of play when Kylian Mbappe crossed to the back post and Mauro Icardi expertly volleyed a pass to give Kean an easy header in the 75th. Julian Draxler capped a rare appearance with a goal to put PSG ahead midway through the first half. The Germany winger slotted in from close range after Icardi slid to meet a cross and his shot bounced off the post toward Draxler. With PSG only third in the league before the game, coach Mauricio Pochettino could ill afford to rest key players but also had to keep in mind the Champions League match against Barcelona. Neymar is out injured for the next four weeks with an adductor injury, winger Angel Di Maria is nursing a thigh problem, and midfielder Marco Verratti is recovering from a bruised hip. “Marco trained today, he's still feeling a bit of pain,” Pochettino said. “We'll see how things develop over the next few days.” There was one bright spot, however. Goalkeeper Keylor Navas started after recovering from an adductor injury. In Saturday's other game, sixth-placed Lens drew at struggling Reims 1-1. Kosovo midfielder Arber Zeneli netted early for Reims and striker Florian Sotoca equalized in the second half. SUNDAY'S GAMES While Lille seeks an eighth straight win, Monaco is also in fine form and can notch a ninth straight with a home win against 17th-place Lorient. Lille's defence has been rock-solid, allowing only one goal in the past seven games while Monaco has conceded 10 in eight matches. Fourth-placed Monaco will be one point behind Lyon if it wins. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press
BRIGHTON, England — Aston Villa climbed above Tottenham on the English Premier League table after being held at Brighton to 0-0 on Saturday. Emiliano Martinez made crucial saves for Villa, including an outstretched palm to deny Dan Burn’s header, to ensure his side left with a clean sheet and a point. Brighton dominated possession and chances, having 24 shots on the Aston Villa goal — including nine on target — while Dean Smith’s men had just four attempts of which just one was on the home’s side goal. Jack Grealish, who has seven goals, was unable to make a significant impact as Villa struggled to find its feet and force goalkeeper Robert Sanchez into making any significant saves. The result left Brighton in 15th place and 11 points clear of Fulham, which occupies the third relegation spot. Fulham has played two matches fewer than Brighton. Villa moved up to eighth. It is three points behind fifth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand. Brighton started brightly, forcing Villa back into its own half, and had a chance to take the lead in the 10th minute when Alexis Mac Allister was found in space in the centre of the box, but his header went narrowly over the crossbar. Martinez was forced into his first save of the game shortly after to keep Joel Veltman’s low drive from crossing the line. He also made two last-ditch saves just before halftime to first keep out Leandro Trossard’s angled drive and then palm a Burn header behind, with the Brighton defender just inches away from his first club goal. Brighton started the second half in almost identical fashion to the first with Mac Allister again testing Martinez with a shot and the goalkeeper was able to make the low save with his legs following a deflection. With the home side still looking the more likely to break the deadlock, Trossard had two more chances, with his second fired into the side-netting in the 60th minute. Martinez was called upon again with just under 10 minutes left, stopping Danny Welbeck from turning home Adam Lallana’s cross at the near post. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi scored two screamers in his record-equaling 505th Spanish league appearance for Barcelona to help them stay in touch with leader Atlético Madrid on Saturday. Messi struck twice from well outside the area as Alavés was beaten 5-1. Messi matched former teammate Xavi Hernández’s club record for the most league appearances by starting the match at Camp Nou. Forward Francisco Trincão also scored twice in Barcelona’s win before it hosts Paris Saint-Germain in their highly anticipated Champions League clash on Tuesday. Atlético got goals from Marcos Llorente and Ángel Correa to win at Granada 2-1 and bounce back from a draw against Celta Vigo in the last round, which ended a winning run of eight consecutive rounds. Diego Simeone’s side, which has lost only once in 21 rounds, is eight points clear of Barcelona and titleholder Real Madrid. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press