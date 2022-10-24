Scenes of the October 1997 blizzard in Denver
The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.
EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game
Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.
The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?
With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.
OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe
MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri
RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the
Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined for approximately three months after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday.
Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h
The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.
DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves. Larkin
Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o
MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw
NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in
VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl