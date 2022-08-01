Scenes of Destruction in Eastern Kentucky Following Deadly Floods

At least 28 people had died following a devastating flash flooding event that began on Thursday, July 28, in eastern Kentucky.

Video recorded by Gary Raleigh on Sunday, July 31, shows destroyed homes and vehicles in Breathitt County.

Governor Beshear said the event has caused “hundreds of millions of dollars of destruction” with “hundreds [of people] misplaced”.

President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for the state on Friday. Credit: Gary Raleigh via Storyful