Scattered shower chances and strong, gusty winds
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about scattered showers into Thursday morning along with very gusty winds for much of the day
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about scattered showers into Thursday morning along with very gusty winds for much of the day
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 5,200 people.
Transporation Saskatchewan came to a halt.
Bill Gates wants to build more high-voltage power lines. It’s the best way to support high electricity demand, he says. But there's a big problem.
Our lunar neighbour has been crowding out the view – but it is finally giving way to rare visitor
After 13 years living in Canada, Neil Farley and his wife Ceri Williams were finally ready to return home to Britain – and in September last year, they completed the purchase of a house in the Yorkshire seaside resort of Hornsea.
Snow melt flooded the bear’s hibernation den and it became stuck.
Final testing on the Muskrat Falls transmission system begins anew Tuesday. If the tests succeed, the megaproject on Labrador's Churchill River will have finally crossed the finish line, albeit five years later than initially projected. However, in the case of another failure, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro will have to wait the better part of a year before trying again — a setback that would mean millions in added interest costs for the multibillion-dollar "boondoggle" whose price tag has near
Just days after being hit by a brutal ice storm, Texas could experience more severe weather early this week.
Strong winds and heavy rain are possible for Toronto on Thursday after a warm up that saw temperatures swing from the negative double digits to spring-like plusses. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city, calling for 15 to 25 millimetres of rain and southwesterly gusts of 70 to 90 km/h from early morning through to the evening. The strongest winds are expected downwind of Lake Erie. The rain will begin over southwestern Ontario early Thursday, heading northeast th
UPDATED 7:56 a.m. PT to correct a misspelling of Shannon McPhail's name. On a dreary gray day in late October, passers by gawked at a scene outside a hotel in Smithers, B.C. The charred remnants of several trucks sat in the parking lot in the wake of what police described as a “targeted attack” in the pre-dawn hours of the morning. Among the blackened wreckage were four police cruisers — marked and unmarked vehicles with the RCMP’s Community-Industry Response Group, a special task force assigned
A new row has erupted between France, Germany and Spain over nuclear energy, with Paris furious about a lack of support from Berlin and Madrid for its efforts to have nuclear-derived hydrogen labelled as 'green' in EU legislation, sources said. The dispute, which could block a multi-billion euro hydrogen pipeline from the Iberian peninsula via France to Central Europe, is also delaying Europe's green energy legislation and threatening to break out into the open at an European Union summit on Thursday.
How to divide Colorado River cuts: A breakdown of how California's proposed water reductions compare with an offer submitted by six other states
The border between Turkey and Syria lies near the Anatolian fault system, which has similarities to the infamous San Andreas fault in California.
China is the de facto leader in solar panel production, and it’s looking to solidify its dominance with a ban on exports of key technologies
Incredible drone footage captured the scene as a huge shoal of sharks swam in waters off Queensland’s Sunshine Coast recently.Video by Scott Byron, a photographer based in Queensland who was camping on Teewah Beach, shows the large group of sharks swimming through the water. Byron told Storyful that after noticing splashing in the water, he “sent the drone up to check what it was” and was able to record the sharks. Credit: Scott Byron via Storyful
A dead, frozen shark washed up on a Cape Cod beach amid a polar vortex captured the internet's attention but experts say there's more to the story.
If your household has seen at least one of its monthly bills increase this month, you're not alone. Millions of Americans are experiencing rising prices in utilities and other bills. Cut Costs: 4...
Landslides triggered by steady rains swept mud, water and rocks into several villages in southern Peru, killing at least 36 people.View on euronews
(Reuters) -The death toll from a massive landslide that struck southern Peru rose to at least 15 on Tuesday, according to a government tally, after dozens of homes were swallowed up by dirt and mud following heavy rainfall last weekend. Another 20 people were injured after the landslide struck on Sunday near the riverside town of Secocha, about 125 miles (200 km) northwest of the city of Arequipia. Arial footage from above Secocha by local outlet Radio Victoria showed large parts of nearby hillsides scrubbed of any vegetation, with huge piles of earth at the bottom where houses once stood.
The joeys were born to mothers Kalari and Inala at Edinburgh Zoo.