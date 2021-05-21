Scary Tavares injury overshadows surprise win for Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens managed to steal Game 1 versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, but the main point of concern for the North Division winners is the health of their captain.
Paul Byron scored the short-handed winner from his knees late in regulation and Carey Price made 35 saves as the Canadiens edged the MAple Leafs in Thursday's series opener.
Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was knocked out and stretchered off the ice following a frightening collision with Canadiens forward Corey Perry during Game 1.
