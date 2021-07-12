'So Scary': Severe Thunderstorm Sweeps New Jersey

Massive storm clouds blanked the sky over Cliffside Park, New Jersey, amid a severe thunderstorm watch on July 8.

Twitter user @paris24122 filmed videos that showed the Manhattan skyline covered by massive storm clouds. Rain and lightning are seen in the video as the storm sweeps the area.

“I had to run for cover because the thunder was so scary!” she told Storyful.

Parts of New York City experienced flooding as the thunderstorm dumped several inches of rain on Thursday. Credit: @paris24122 via Storyful