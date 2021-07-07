'Scary Scene': Debris Fly From Building in New York's Upper East Side During Severe Thunderstorm

Strong winds sent debris flying across New York City on July 6, as the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area.

This footage, taken on Tuesday evening from a high-rise building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, shows objects floating down towards the street. Elsewhere in the neighborhood, locals reported damage to structures.

As the intense weather arrived, the National Weather Service put out a severe thunderstorm warning, forecasting the possibility of wind up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail. Credit: Priya Mittal via Storyful