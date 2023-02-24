'It's scary': Record number of DMPS students are homeless

CBC

Amber Powell is no stranger to how unaffordable life on Greater Victoria can be—after all, she has been going to university part time for five years in order to work so she could pay her way through to her degree. But when she wound up without a place to stay last year, she found herself in an impossible situation, with no available rental units she could afford. Across Greater Victoria, renters, homeowners, and those struggling with or on the verge of homelessness say that an increasingly unaff