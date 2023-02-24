'It's scary': Record number of DMPS students are homeless
Thump — it's 2 a.m. and heavy footfalls on the ceiling above woke Christina Mann, again. That's life in a lodging house, she says. Mann worked for years in book wholesaling. But it's been precarious work. She found herself in her 50s, single and paying $580 a month to rent a basement room in a suburban bungalow with six strangers — the best she could find in Calgary's rental market. It wasn't fun. The two bathrooms were busy. The kitchen was a mess. "If you're going to shoehorn seven strangers i
Homeless encampments in Canada amount to a human rights crisis exacerbated by threats of violent displacement and inaction of government at all levels, the federal housing advocate said Thursday as she launched a review of the issue. It marks the first formal review undertaken by advocate Marie-Josée Houle since she was appointed by the federal government in February 2022 to lead the newly formed Office of the Federal Housing Advocate. "The conditions in encampments, coupled with the underlying
Amber Powell is no stranger to how unaffordable life on Greater Victoria can be—after all, she has been going to university part time for five years in order to work so she could pay her way through to her degree. But when she wound up without a place to stay last year, she found herself in an impossible situation, with no available rental units she could afford. Across Greater Victoria, renters, homeowners, and those struggling with or on the verge of homelessness say that an increasingly unaff
Ottawa is grossly underfunding Indigenous housing, the NDP says, adding it will take more than five decades to fix housing in First Nations communities at the current rate the federal government is investing. Indigenous services critics Lori Idlout, MP for Nunavut, and Niki Ashton, MP for Churchill—Keewatinook, called out the Liberals at a press conference on Thursday, saying there is no way the government will be able to fulfil its promise to close the housing gap and provide adequate housing i
World War II veteran Paul Hult has an already tight budget with costs for home healthcare. Now, astronomical gas charges in recent months are threatening to wipe him out, his family says.
LA Mayor Karen Bass wants to move 17,000 unhoused residents from tent cities to hotels rooms and eventually to permanent housing by next year.
Halifax has approved regulations for short-term rentals like Airbnbs, but are giving residents until Sept. 1 to adjust. Dozens of people spoke on the proposed changes to rules around short-term rentals of 28 days or less at a crowded public hearing before Halifax regional council Tuesday night. Owners will be required to live in their rental property if they are in a residential zone, a staff report said. Those in mixed use or commercial zones anywhere in Halifax don't carry that requirement, bu
A national housing strategy initiative by the federal government has facilitated the construction of about 50 homes across two Îyârhe Nakoda First Nation bands in recent years. While the federal government's Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) has helped reduce long housing waitlists, officials with Chiniki and Goodstoney Nations say there is still much work to do to meet demand. Chiniki band members in search of housing in the Nation face a waitlist of about 250 people, according to CEO Brian Evans.
