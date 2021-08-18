Scarlett Johansson and Husband Colin Jost Welcome First Baby Together
Scarlett Johansson, who is also mom to daughter Rose, married Colin Jost in October 2020
Scarlett Johansson, who is also mom to daughter Rose, married Colin Jost in October 2020
Masai Ujiri says it's time to come home.
Schaub got emotional while describing the ordeal on his podcast.
As Summer League wrapped up in Las Vegas, the Raptors started to show their identity for the upcoming season.
The Blue Jays are reportedly cutting ties with pitcher Rafael Dolis.
Masai Ujiri made his first appearance since signing a new contract to stay in Toronto and the Raptors president expressed his excitement to bring basketball back to the city after almost two seasons away.
Morris used a mocking accent while saying that the Tigers should "be very very careful" when pitching to Ohtani.
Steve Cohen called out the Mets' offense for its struggles this season.
The puck drops Friday on a women's world hockey championship 859 days after the last one.
The Seattle Kraken are complete. What will they look like when they hit the ice?
Were the sluggish Yankees always destined to overtake the surprising Red Sox?
Draymond Green and Kevin Durant cleared the air on Green's "Chips" show.
The slugger is dealing with a knee sprain he suffered in the series against Seattle.
Paul Pogba became the first ever Manchester United player to record four assists in one Premier League game in the Red Devils 5-1 opening-day victory over Leeds. Can the star French midfielder maintain the hot start in a season which will determine his success in England?
Deshaun Watson has spoken to the FBI over allegations stemming from the civil sexual misconduct litigation filed against him, according to the attorney for the Houston Texans QB.
The Bills are one of the best teams in football.
Dion Dawkins said he dealt with virtually every symptom after getting COVID-19.
Nebraska announced Wednesday that the NCAA is looking into its football program.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Will Ulmer doesn’t have to hide anymore. The Marshall offensive lineman, all 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds of him, unleashed a year's worth of energy in his first on-stage performance since the start of the pandemic, playing guitar and belting out songs in his Kentucky baritone for a modest crowd outside a Huntington ice cream store. His keychain fastened to a belt loop and a can of smokeless tobacco bulging from a back pocket, Ulmer spent an hour singing country favorites alo
More than 23,00 U.S. Open tickets sold on the secondary market since 2013 were stolen from the USGA, according to federal prosecutors.
The New Orleans Saints won't offer refunds to ticketholders who refuse vaccinations or negative tests.