"Scare Me's" single location setting, fiercely feminist script and crucial sound design set the stage for a battle of wits (and scary stories) between accomplished genre author Fanny (Aya Cash) and hopeless copywriter Fred (Josh Ruben) — with some help from the pizza guy Carlo (Chris Redd). An atypical approach to storytelling, "Scare Me" becomes a subversive examination of what and who defines the genre, while showcasing an exciting, fresh comedic voice.